Celebrate spring with creme de menthe

The second coming of the espresso martini in bars and restaurants nationwide had us thinking about other sweet, after-dinner drinks. And, while spring is in the air, we thought it might be time to pull that bottle of creme de menthe from the back of the liquor cabinet, where it likely has been since last being used in December for holiday baking. This bright, refreshing liqueur deserves its day in the sun as much as its coffee cousin.
Creme de menthe comes in two colors: a vibrant green version, and a clear version, known as white creme de menthe. In cocktails, white creme de menthe might be known best for use in a stinger, where it is mixed with cognac. This bracing cocktail was popularized by Reggie Vanderbilt (millionaire father of Gloria) in the 1920s, and was made famous by Bing Crosby in the movie “High Society.” This cocktail also is the exception to the rule that spirit-only cocktails should be stirred. Shake this one hard, and strain it into a cocktail glass, for a refreshing digestif.
Green creme de menthe is known mostly for its role in the grasshopper. If you grew up in the Midwest, you might think this is a frozen confection, where the creme de menthe is blended with white creme de cacao and ice cream. Actually, it was created 1919 by Philibert Guichet, the owner of Tujague’s restaurant in New Orleans. The original is a blend of green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao and cream (we prefer to use half-and-half). Order one today at Tujague’s famous standing bar, and the bartender is likely to top it off with cognac, because, you know, New Orleans.
When choosing your creme de menthe, both the Giffard and Marie Brizard brands have a lovely green version that is of high quality. For white creme de menthe, our go-to is Tempus Fugit; it has a particularly pure mint crispness. The brand also makes a delicious brown creme de cacao liqueur.
Making a grasshopper with the two Tempus Fugit products results in a delicious drink, but the color is a bland khaki. For more flavor, we add a float of Underberg, a German digestif that has wonderful spice notes, especially allspice. We call this brown-hued twist a cicada.
STINGER
2 ounces cognac, such as Pierre Ferrand 1840
1 ounce white creme de menthe
Combine the spirits in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake very hard. Strain into a cocktail glass.
GRASSHOPPER
1 ounce green creme de menthe
1 ounce white creme de cacao
1 ounce half-and-half
½ ounce cognac (optional)
Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake very hard. Strain into a cocktail or Champagne glass. Top with cognac, if desired.
CICADA
1 ounce white creme de menthe
1 ounce brown creme de cacao
1 ounce half-and-half
Tiny bottle of Underberg, to taste
mint sprig
Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake very hard. Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Dash with Underberg, to taste. Garnish with the mint sprig.
