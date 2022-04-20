Celebrate spring with creme de menthe

Explore Cocktail news and recipes

Creme de menthe comes in two colors: a vibrant green version, and a clear version, known as white creme de menthe. In cocktails, white creme de menthe might be known best for use in a stinger, where it is mixed with cognac. This bracing cocktail was popularized by Reggie Vanderbilt (millionaire father of Gloria) in the 1920s, and was made famous by Bing Crosby in the movie “High Society.” This cocktail also is the exception to the rule that spirit-only cocktails should be stirred. Shake this one hard, and strain it into a cocktail glass, for a refreshing digestif.

Green creme de menthe is known mostly for its role in the grasshopper. If you grew up in the Midwest, you might think this is a frozen confection, where the creme de menthe is blended with white creme de cacao and ice cream. Actually, it was created 1919 by Philibert Guichet, the owner of Tujague’s restaurant in New Orleans. The original is a blend of green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao and cream (we prefer to use half-and-half). Order one today at Tujague’s famous standing bar, and the bartender is likely to top it off with cognac, because, you know, New Orleans.