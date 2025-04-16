Tuxedo cocktails offer formal sips at Atlanta lounges

The sophisticated allure of the tuxedo cocktail is an intriguing parallel to the elegance of the tuxedo itself. The glitterati who stopped for a drink within the opulent confines of the original New York City Waldorf-Astoria Bar (owned by the Astor family) before trekking to Tuxedo Park began wearing a new type of dinner jacket in the 1880s.

Stories differ on who wore it first in New York, but the tuxedo jacket as we know it debuted at the Tuxedo Club, influenced by a jacket commissioned for the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) as a more comfortable alternative to the traditional tailcoat worn when dining. After a trip to England 20 years later — news was slow in the 19th century — a club member (which one is disputed) donned the satin-lined, rebellious take on formalwear, and other members took suit. The tailless dress coat was forever dubbed the “tuxedo.”

The drink is perfect for when you are in an empire state of mind. (The original Waldorf-Astoria was demolished to make way for the Empire State Building in 1929, when the Astor family sold it.) In its elegant balance, the tuxedo cocktail weaves a story of a drink, a style of dress and landmark architecture.

Two places in Atlanta always have a tuxedo on the menu, serving their own versions. Beverage director/partner Tim Faulkner’s version at Whoopsie’s in Reynoldstown is a succinct and playful stirring of gin, maraschino liqueur and a dash of absinthe.

At newcomer Madeira Park in Poncey-Highland, bar manager Philip Weltner’s tuxedo comes after a deep dive into the history of the martini and all of its iterations. To Weltner, bringing together two types of gin — African Procera and Martin Miller’s Westbourne Strength from England — fino sherry, vermouth, Chartreuse Vegetal (a concentrated version of the classic) and bitters is perfectly elegant. I concur.

