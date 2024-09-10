Food & Dining

Try this sandwich that’s straight outta Philly, by way of Tucker

Dish of the Week: Founder’s Special at Nicky’s Undefeated
The Founder's Special at Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker is a cheesesteak served on a sesame seed hoagie. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The Founder's Special at Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker is a cheesesteak served on a sesame seed hoagie. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
17 minutes ago

A cheesesteak is more than a sandwich; it’s a taste trip to Philly … that is, if you get it right.

I saw guys high-fiving while reading the menu and ran into two friends from the Philadelphia area before ordering my Founder’s Special sandwich at Nicky’s Undefeated.

When this restaurant celebrates local ingredients, they’re talking about owners Walt Gebelein and Michael Lo’s native region of Philly/South Jersey. Murals on the wall announce Dietz & Watson deli meats and Herr’s potato chips.

As for the sandwich, a Liscio’s Bakery sesame seed hoagie that was crusty on the outside, fluffy on the inside housed the piled-high components. The seeds also provided aroma and crunch. High quality rib-eye — sliced against the grain to achieve more tender morsels — was grilled to perfection. It was chewy, but not too chewy, and tasted like steak. Slow-cooked, caramelized sweet onions and a generous, creamy portion of melted Cooper sharp American cheese completed the bountiful sandwich. High-five, indeed.

Nicky’s Undefeated. 2316 Main St., Tucker. 404-736-1407, nickysundefeated.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

