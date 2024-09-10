Try this sandwich that’s straight outta Philly, by way of Tucker

A cheesesteak is more than a sandwich; it’s a taste trip to Philly … that is, if you get it right.

I saw guys high-fiving while reading the menu and ran into two friends from the Philadelphia area before ordering my Founder’s Special sandwich at Nicky’s Undefeated.

When this restaurant celebrates local ingredients, they’re talking about owners Walt Gebelein and Michael Lo’s native region of Philly/South Jersey. Murals on the wall announce Dietz & Watson deli meats and Herr’s potato chips.