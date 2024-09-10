Try this sandwich that’s straight outta Philly, by way of Tucker

A cheesesteak is more than a sandwich; it’s a taste trip to Philly … that is, if you get it right.
I saw guys high-fiving while reading the menu and ran into two friends from the Philadelphia area before ordering my Founder’s Special sandwich at Nicky’s Undefeated.
When this restaurant celebrates local ingredients, they’re talking about owners Walt Gebelein and Michael Lo’s native region of Philly/South Jersey. Murals on the wall announce Dietz & Watson deli meats and Herr’s potato chips.
As for the sandwich, a Liscio’s Bakery sesame seed hoagie that was crusty on the outside, fluffy on the inside housed the piled-high components. The seeds also provided aroma and crunch. High quality rib-eye — sliced against the grain to achieve more tender morsels — was grilled to perfection. It was chewy, but not too chewy, and tasted like steak. Slow-cooked, caramelized sweet onions and a generous, creamy portion of melted Cooper sharp American cheese completed the bountiful sandwich. High-five, indeed.
Nicky’s Undefeated. 2316 Main St., Tucker. 404-736-1407, nickysundefeated.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author