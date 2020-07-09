Before and after: Ponce de Leon Park and Ponce City Market

The place we know as Ponce City Market was once where Ponce de Leon Park and the Ponce Springs were more than 100 years ago. The park stretched across today's Ponce de Leon Avenue to include a lake, which was later filled in and replaced by a baseball stadium. The maps below show how this area changed between 1911, when the stadium had already replaced the lake, and 2014, when Ponce City Market was still under construction. Use the interactive slider to pass between the two time periods.

CREDITS: 1911: Sanborn Map Company, Map and Government Information Library, University of Georgia Libraries, Athens, Ga., presented in the Digital Library of Georgia. 2014: Google Maps