RECIPE: Strawberry bars are sweet spring sensation

It still amazes me that I tasted the first of this year’s Florida strawberry crop in February. When I lived in the Midwest, we’d have to wait until May for regionally grown ones to arrive.

When it comes to enjoying these ruby red gems in their prime, I generally prefer that they come straight from the field to my mouth — no cooking or fussy preparation in-between. However, I make an exception with strawberry dessert bars — any berry bar, really — and preferably one that holds fresh fruit instead of a thick layer of preserves that break the sugar bank. Authors Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore offer a rendition using fresh strawberries in their recently published “Toaster Oven Takeover,” a cookbook that makes efficient use of this underrated kitchen appliance (and that I plan to consult again when summer arrives to avoid heating up the kitchen with my full-size oven).