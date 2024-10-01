3 delicious ways to snack on beef

$5.99 per 2.2-ounce package, $13.99 per 6.5-ounce package. Available at Amazon and tcsjerky.com.

Beef jerky and snack sticks

Wanda and Ivan Minks run the 60-acre Thousand Hills Cattle Ranch in Barnesville. They sell fresh cuts of pasture-raised beef in a shop on the ranch and jerky strips and snack sticks there and online. There are six jerky flavors, including original and sweet heat habanero. The snack sticks come in eight flavors, including teriyaki, peppered bacon and the newest, pineapple jalapeno. The jerky comes in two-strip packages and each snack stick is individually wrapped. They’re just right for tucking into a purse, backpack or lunch bag for a snack that’s rich in protein and iron.

$20 per sampler of 12 jerky strips, $22 per sampler of nine snack sticks. Available at thousandhillscattleranch.com.

Steakhouse beef jerky

Anett and Corey Brown of Warner Robins-based Chop Jerky couldn’t find a jerky they loved, so they created their own. They started with beef jerky but also make chicken and bacon versions, as well as chicken and beef jerky for pets. We sampled the bestselling steakhouse flavor, a chewy jerky made from Angus beef prepared in a soy sauce marinade. The smoky aroma hits as soon as you open the bag. There are five other flavors of beef jerky, ranging from sweet teriyaki to “fear the reaper.”

$15 per 4-ounce package. Available at the Brookhaven and Cartersville farmers markets and chopjerky.com.

