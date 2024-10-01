STOCK UP

3 delicious ways to snack on beef

Tajin beef jerky. (Courtesy of Tillamook Country Smoker)

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

Tajin beef jerky. (Courtesy of Tillamook Country Smoker)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Beef jerky sticks and strips make great, portable, protein-packed snacks.

Tajin beef jerky

Tillamook Country Smoker in Bay City, Oregon, has been producing beef jerky since the 1960s. Today, the company makes smoked sausages and jerky that comes in both bites and strips, and it just launched a beef jerky that gets its spicy, tangy kick from Tajin Clasico seasoning (with a mix of mild chile peppers, lime and sea salt). This is tender, smoky jerky with a bright red coating of seasoning. Our taste testers found it had just enough heat and smoke.

$5.99 per 2.2-ounce package, $13.99 per 6.5-ounce package. Available at Amazon and tcsjerky.com.

ExploreMust-buy food and cooking products
Beef jerky and snack sticks. (Courtesy of Thousand Hills Cattle Ranch)

Credit: handout

icon to expand image

Credit: handout

Beef jerky and snack sticks

Wanda and Ivan Minks run the 60-acre Thousand Hills Cattle Ranch in Barnesville. They sell fresh cuts of pasture-raised beef in a shop on the ranch and jerky strips and snack sticks there and online. There are six jerky flavors, including original and sweet heat habanero. The snack sticks come in eight flavors, including teriyaki, peppered bacon and the newest, pineapple jalapeno. The jerky comes in two-strip packages and each snack stick is individually wrapped. They’re just right for tucking into a purse, backpack or lunch bag for a snack that’s rich in protein and iron.

$20 per sampler of 12 jerky strips, $22 per sampler of nine snack sticks. Available at thousandhillscattleranch.com.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories
Steakhouse beef jerky. (Courtesy of Lucy Eden/Eden Brands/Chop Jerky)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Steakhouse beef jerky

Anett and Corey Brown of Warner Robins-based Chop Jerky couldn’t find a jerky they loved, so they created their own. They started with beef jerky but also make chicken and bacon versions, as well as chicken and beef jerky for pets. We sampled the bestselling steakhouse flavor, a chewy jerky made from Angus beef prepared in a soy sauce marinade. The smoky aroma hits as soon as you open the bag. There are five other flavors of beef jerky, ranging from sweet teriyaki to “fear the reaper.”

$15 per 4-ounce package. Available at the Brookhaven and Cartersville farmers markets and chopjerky.com.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 suggestions for fans of pickles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Uncle Phill’s brings cheesesteaks to East Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Keep butter, toss eggs: Here’s what to keep, toss if you lose power
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

12 metro Atlanta cocktails full of fall flavor
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Big Green Egg

More than 12 food and drink events to check out this October in metro Atlanta52m ago
October 2024 restaurant news from the Georgia coast and beyond1h ago
Chai Pani Decatur collecting bottled water for Asheville after Hurricane Helene
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale officials warn those in plume’s path 24m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine