Stock Up: 3 things you can buy at Suwanee Farmers Market

$3-$4 per pound for medium to large potatoes, $5 per pound for fingerlings and baby potatoes. Also available at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market and for pickup at the farm. Order ahead at fry-farm.com.

Water buffalo

If you’re looking to purchase meat harvested humanely from animals with a species-appropriate lifestyle and diet, try the water buffalo at David and Shalley Carrell’s booth. David said that if skeptical customers are willing to try a pack of ground water buffalo, they’re likely to “fall in love” with the product. The Suwanee market is the only one in the metro area with water buffalo available. Carrell Farms raises its livestock on farms in Covington and Monroe and sells water buffalo in cuts that are similar to beef, along with teriyaki- and jalapeño-cheese-flavored snack sticks.

$6 for 4-ounce snack sticks, $12 per pound of ground water buffalo, $18 per pound of rib-eye steak. Also available for delivery or pickup at the farm in Monroe. Order at carrellfarms.com.

Bread and cookies

Depending on when you arrive, Great Harvest Bakery Cafe’s booth will have up to a half-dozen flavors of cookies, plus tea cakes, bread and other freshly baked goods. We arrived mid-morning and the sourdough loaves all had been snapped up. So, we went for the last loaf of bread left on the table, a challah. Made with a flavorful egg-rich dough, it was perfect for fresh tomato sandwiches when we got home.

$3.50 for cookies, $10 for challah, $10.50 for tea cakes. Information: greatharvest.com

