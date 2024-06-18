Stock Up: 3 suggestions for your Fourth of July meals

$10 per 11-ounce jar. Available at builtbybees.com/product/buzzys-bbq-sauce.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Pimento cheese

In 2014, Robin Allen and her husband, Glenn, decided to make pimento cheese as a one-day project for a farmers market in South Hill, Virginia. The response was so great their project turned into Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, named for Robin’s family nickname. Our guests couldn’t choose a favorite from the five flavors we tried, but the cream cheese and black pepper was the first to be finished. We appreciated that all the flavors start with a base of sharp cheddar and each package comes with cards suggesting the best beer and wine pairings.

$43.35 per pack of four 8-ounce containers. Available at Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna and birdiespimentocheese.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Grant Freeman Credit: Grant Freeman

Sausages for grilling

Just over 100 years ago, Valdosta cattleman Walter Carroll began what would become Sunset Farm Foods, selling smoked meats, souse and more than a dozen varieties of chicken, beef and pork sausage. We grilled the company’s bell pepper and onion smoked sausages, a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition, and served them to our guests. You could smell the aroma of the peppers and onions while the sausages were cooking, and they delivered those flavors and more. We just might need to order the 12-pound case for the Fourth of July.

$40 per mini sampler of five varieties, $64 per 12-pound case of bell pepper and onion variety. Available at Food Depot and sunsetfarmfoods.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.