Stock Up: 3 Saturday offerings at Peachtree City Farmers Market

Priced by the pound and by the basket; prices vary with the harvest. facebook.com/p/Scharko-Farms-100057562985254

Grass-fed beef

Joseph Egloff, a third-generation cattle farmer, started Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle in Forsyth about 12 years ago to raise grass-fed, grass-finished cattle using no growth hormones, steroids or antibiotics. He began selling at the Peachtree City market 10 years ago and has found his customers enjoy knowing the people who are raising their food. To support small farmers, Egloff started his own U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved facility where 194 farms send cattle to be processed. Customers can choose from the frozen ground beef, steaks, roasts and ribs that his refrigerated truck brings to the market, along with bones and organ meat. Specialty cuts, such as prime rib and rump roasts, can be ordered in advance.

Prices range from $7.90 per pound for ground beef to $29.50 per pound for filets. rockingchairranchcattle.com

Brioche doughnuts

There’s usually a line for the doughnuts at Jimmy and Jessica Payne’s Finkles Bake Shop booth. The name Finkles was inspired by their daughter Gracelyn, who was 2 years old when she loudly exclaimed over the “finkles” (sprinkles) on the chocolate-covered doughnuts that are their signature offering. These light, airy brioche doughnuts also come in other flavors, including a “cinnaroll” with a crisp cinnamon sugar coating and brown butter cream cheese drizzle; Boston cream-filled (using vanilla pastry cream), featuring a chocolate glaze; and the seasonal peach slider, with layers of fresh sliced peaches and whipped mascarpone.

$2.50-$3.50 per doughnut. finklesbakeshop.com

