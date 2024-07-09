STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 Saturday offerings at Peachtree City Farmers Market

Field peas. (Courtesy of Linda Scharko)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Peachtree City Farmers Market, featuring food trucks and more than 40 vendors, is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City. Here are three of the Saturday vendors.

Summer produce

Tony and Linda Scharko have been selling their farm-grown produce at the market year-round for 10 years. The couple farms 4 acres near Fairburn and offers an array of Southern vegetables. In mid-July, you’ll find lots of tomatoes, all manner of peppers, both sweet and hot; okra; eggplant; bouquets of herbs and flowers; and baskets of field peas, still in the pod. Linda was surprised to learn that many people never had cooked fresh field peas, so she will explain how to shell the peas and will provide a recipe.

Priced by the pound and by the basket; prices vary with the harvest. facebook.com/p/Scharko-Farms-100057562985254

Grass-fed beef. (Courtesy of Rod Bradley)

Credit: Rod Bradley

icon to expand image

Credit: Rod Bradley

Grass-fed beef

Joseph Egloff, a third-generation cattle farmer, started Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle in Forsyth about 12 years ago to raise grass-fed, grass-finished cattle using no growth hormones, steroids or antibiotics. He began selling at the Peachtree City market 10 years ago and has found his customers enjoy knowing the people who are raising their food. To support small farmers, Egloff started his own U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved facility where 194 farms send cattle to be processed. Customers can choose from the frozen ground beef, steaks, roasts and ribs that his refrigerated truck brings to the market, along with bones and organ meat. Specialty cuts, such as prime rib and rump roasts, can be ordered in advance.

Prices range from $7.90 per pound for ground beef to $29.50 per pound for filets. rockingchairranchcattle.com

A brioche doughnut. (Courtesy of Finkles Bake Shop)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Brioche doughnuts

There’s usually a line for the doughnuts at Jimmy and Jessica Payne’s Finkles Bake Shop booth. The name Finkles was inspired by their daughter Gracelyn, who was 2 years old when she loudly exclaimed over the “finkles” (sprinkles) on the chocolate-covered doughnuts that are their signature offering. These light, airy brioche doughnuts also come in other flavors, including a “cinnaroll” with a crisp cinnamon sugar coating and brown butter cream cheese drizzle; Boston cream-filled (using vanilla pastry cream), featuring a chocolate glaze; and the seasonal peach slider, with layers of fresh sliced peaches and whipped mascarpone.

$2.50-$3.50 per doughnut. finklesbakeshop.com

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

