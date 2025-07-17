Fulton leaders say county broke law in recent solicitations

Fulton County reissued the solicitation Monday.

State law requires governments to consider “relevant civil or criminal penalties” incurred by prospective water, wastewater or stormwater contractors in the five years leading up to the contract’s award.

County staff planned to recommend the north Fulton sewage treatment operations contract be awarded to a joint venture between Inframark and Slater Infrastructure Group. Instead, Strong-Whitaker asked the County Commission to defer a decision so the bid process could be redone.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts was the only board member opposed to canceling the recommendation to hire Inframark.

“All three firms bid on the same requirement and neither of the three firms was harmed by that omission,” Pitts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We screwed up. The bidders shouldn’t be the ones to pay for it.”

The county in February awarded Veolia a 10-year, $6.2 million contract to operate the Tom Lowe Atlanta-Fulton County Water Treatment Facility without requesting environmental compliance records in the way state law requires, Pitts said. The county is not rebidding that contract, he said.

The other two bidders for the north Fulton sewage treatment contract included the current operator — a joint venture between Veolia and Khafra — and a joint venture between Jacobs and C.E.R.M. Solutions.

All three bidders have faced allegations of environmental lapses.

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

The city of Houston fired Inframark from operating five sewage treatment plants two years ago, after inadequately treated wastewater was released, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Veolia was operating the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Roswell two years ago when the sewage treatment plant leaked E. coli, causing 11 miles of the Chattahoochee River to close for weeks. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined Fulton County $113,000 for the incident. Fulton officials have said Veolia helped pay the fine but was not to blame.

Jacobs currently faces a lawsuit in Rhode Island over odors from a sewage treatment plant there.

Steve Labovitz, an attorney for Inframark-Slater, told Fulton commissioners last week he thought the county was incorrectly interpreting the state law they claim to have violated.

Inframark filed a protest against the first bid’s cancellation, Pitts said. Fulton County has not responded to an AJC open records request for the protest document.

Inframark President of Operations & Maintenance Andy Appleton, and Slater CEO Jeanne Simkins Hollis said they are confident of winning the rebid.

“We welcome accountability,” Hollis told commissioners last week. “We stand firmly behind the integrity and goodwill of our proposal and the expertise that led to our selection as the winning bidder.”

The commission last month extended Veolia’s contract until November while the five-year agreement is rebid. During an argument over procedure before that vote, Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. cursed at Commissioner Bob Ellis. After a hearing last week, the other commissioners decided Arrington had violated the board’s decorum policy, reprimanded him and fined him $500.