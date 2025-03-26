Editor’s note: Second Helping is a new weekly column that features a recipe previously published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This week’s recipe was originally published on March 27, 1985, and is attributed to Jean Thwaite. Her name may ring a bell to longtime readers. Thwaite was a food writer for The Constitution from 1966 to 1982 followed by The Journal-Constitution, where she worked until 1990. She began her journalism career as the food editor at the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus in 1960 despite not knowing “what a headline was,” according to her obituary published in The Atlanta Constitution on March 27, 1993.

Her affinity for artichokes, she wrote, dated back to her childhood in San Francisco and teenage years in New York City, cities where the delicacy was readily available. She even recalled a trip to New Orleans in the mid-1950s during which she bought artichokes from street vendors in the French Quarter. “I managed to get two layers of them into my one piece of luggage before returning to Georgia,” she wrote, explaining that this produce was difficult to find east of the Mississippi until the mid-1970s.