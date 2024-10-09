Pasta puttanesca is a weeknight staple in our house, but it wasn’t until recently that I thought about using the flavors of puttanesca sauce — tomatoes, capers, garlic and parsley — in a completely different dish. Bright, funky and full of umami, it’s a great base for more than just pasta.
Here puttanesca is the inspiration for what I like to call “reverse marinated” broiled chicken thighs. Instead of soaking the raw chicken in a flavorful sauce, cook it first, then while it’s still hot, give it a few minutes in the sauce to absorb the flavors before serving. It’s a technique I first saw in an Ali Slagle recipe in The New York Times, and I’ve been riffing on it ever since.
Because broiling the chicken is entirely hands-free, you can assemble the sauce while the meat cooks. Use a pint of cherry tomatoes for the base; even at this time of year, they still taste bright and sweet. A single large clove of garlic, grated on a rasp grater or pressed through a garlic press, plus a full jar of capers (and their brine), add plenty of puttanesca’s signature brininess. (Could you add an anchovy if you have one? Sure!) A generous amount of chopped fresh parsley, freshly grated black pepper and a glug of olive oil round out the sauce.
Serve the dish over plenty of steamed rice or couscous to soak up all of the sauce. Consider doubling the sauce so you can use the extra the next day on, well, pasta.
Chicken Thighs with Puttanesca Sauce
1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 (3.5-ounce) jar capers in brine (about 1/4 cup capers and 1/4 cup brine)
1 large clove garlic, grated or pressed through a garlic press
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
On the side: Steamed rice or couscous
Heat a broiler to high with a rack in the highest position.
In a medium bowl, season the chicken with the salt. Add 2 tablespoons oil and toss to coat. Transfer to a sheet pan and broil (no need to flip) until cooked through and well browned on the top side, 10 to 15 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking, stir together the tomatoes, parsley, capers, brine from the caper jar, garlic, pepper and remaining 1/2 cup oil in a large bowl.
When the chicken is finished, transfer to the bowl with the tomato mixture and toss to coat. Let sit for 5 minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a platter and top with the tomato mixture. Serve immediately on rice or couscous.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 523 calories (percent. of calories from fat, 71), 34 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 41 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 155 milligrams cholesterol, 794 milligrams sodium.
