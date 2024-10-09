Pasta puttanesca is a weeknight staple in our house, but it wasn’t until recently that I thought about using the flavors of puttanesca sauce — tomatoes, capers, garlic and parsley — in a completely different dish. Bright, funky and full of umami, it’s a great base for more than just pasta.

Here puttanesca is the inspiration for what I like to call “reverse marinated” broiled chicken thighs. Instead of soaking the raw chicken in a flavorful sauce, cook it first, then while it’s still hot, give it a few minutes in the sauce to absorb the flavors before serving. It’s a technique I first saw in an Ali Slagle recipe in The New York Times, and I’ve been riffing on it ever since.

Because broiling the chicken is entirely hands-free, you can assemble the sauce while the meat cooks. Use a pint of cherry tomatoes for the base; even at this time of year, they still taste bright and sweet. A single large clove of garlic, grated on a rasp grater or pressed through a garlic press, plus a full jar of capers (and their brine), add plenty of puttanesca’s signature brininess. (Could you add an anchovy if you have one? Sure!) A generous amount of chopped fresh parsley, freshly grated black pepper and a glug of olive oil round out the sauce.