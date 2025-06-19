Messi stepped up a few minutes later to curl a left-footed shot over Porto’s wall and into the goal, rewarding the 31,783 announced attendance in the stadium, many of whom chanted “Messi, Messi,” from time to time.

It was Messi’s fifth appearance in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He played in the stadium twice last season with Miami against Atlanta United and once with Argentina in the Copa America, where he assisted on both goals in the win against Canada, and once earlier this year for Miami, in which he scored in a 2-1 win.

Porto had several chances to put away the match in the first half.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a penalty kick by Samu Aghehowa, who struck it with his right foot into the lower left corner. The penalty was won by Joao Mario who, after cutting back with the ball onto his left foot, was fouled by Noah Allen in the fifth minute. Referee Cristian Garay didn’t call the foul initially but changed his mind after reviewing it on the sideline monitor.

Messi played Luis Suarez through in the 19th minute, but his shot was blocked by onrushing goalkeeper Claudio Ramos.

Porto began to increase its pressure.

Rodrigo Mora’s point-blank shot was headed off the goal line by Maximiliano Falcon in the 39th minute to keep Inter Miami from falling behind 2-0.

Aghehowa’s left-footed shot was blocked by Oscar Ustari in the 43rd minute. Alan Varela hit the right post from 26 yards a minute later. The ball came back into play, bouncing off the diving Ustari’s back. He quickly rolled over and grabbed the ball.

Miami started the second half aggressively, tying the match in the 47th minute when Segovia streaked in front of Fernandez Martim to slam a right-footed shot from the center of the 18-yard box into the upper right corner. Marcelo Weigandt was credited with the assist from the right.

Messi missed a free kick from more than 30 yards wide to the right in the 51st minute.

Messi got another chance from 23 yards and the center of the pitch and buried it into the upper right corner to give Miami a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.

Miami’s win over Porto marked the first time an MLS team defeated a club team from Europe in a competitive tournament.