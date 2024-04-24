BreakingNews
Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting
Majority of Beltline to be completed by World Cup

From left: BeltLine, Inc. CEO and President Clyde Higgs, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and White House Senior Advisor Tom Perez stroll down the eastside trail of the Beltline on April 24, 2024 ahead of an announcement that a majority of the trail loop will be completed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta officials announced Wednesday that they’re speeding up delivery of miles of trails on the southside of the Beltline.

The ramped up timeline — made possible by the help of millions in federal funds — is part of a massive effort to finish paving 18 miles of the trail loop before the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Standing in the shadow of the city’s skyline and just a short walk away from the iconic Ponce City Market, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Beltline, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs joined White House Senior Advisor Tom Perez to tout the federal funding that made the accelerated construction timeline possible.

“Atlanta is a city once divided by infrastructure and segregation,” Dickens said. “The Beltline is a game changer though, reconnecting communities that were once marginalized and in the process breaking down long standing barriers.”

From left: White House Senior Advisor Tom Perez, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and BeltLine, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs announce a accelerated delivery timeline for miles of Atlanta's iconic Beltline during a press conference on April 24, 2024.

The city is expecting an influx of millions of visitors for eight World Cup games including a semi-final match. Officials have compared the scale of the event to hosting eight Super Bowls or eight SEC football championship games.

Beltline officials said that when the games come to town, nearly 16.3 miles of the Beltline’s main trail as well as 1.6 miles of the westside connector — which provides a pedestrian path from Washington Park directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will be completed months ahead of schedule.

The full 22-mile main trail is still on track to be fully completed by 2030 — a feat that was hard to think possible just a few years ago.

Nearly 18 miles of the Beltline's main trail is scheduled to be completed by the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

“Imagine being able to jump on a bicycle, or scooter or, if you’re ambitious, you literally will be able to walk from Piedmont Park all the way to Washington Park on the westside,” said Higgs, who added that small businesses along the trail will have greater opportunity for foot traffic during the international sporting event.

In June of last year, Atlanta received the largest federal grant in the Beltline’s history of $25 million to speed up construction along certain portions of the trail loop. Perez said Wednesday that too many infrastructure projects across the country divide communities instead of closing equity disparity gaps.

“Redevelopment that brings communities together — which is exactly what you’re doing — that’s what investing in America, that’s what investing in Atlanta, that’s what investing in Georgia is all about,” he said.

The southside trail segment, which is now scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, stretches 1.9 miles from Pittsburgh Yards in southwest Atlanta to Boulevard in the southeast. That particular portion includes passage under the bustling 16 lanes of Interstate 75/85.

It will also connect to several Atlanta Public Schools, including Carver High School and Slater Elementary.

President and CEO of BeltLine, Inc. Clyde Higgs and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announce on April 24, 2024 that a majority of the Beltline's main trail will be completed by the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

