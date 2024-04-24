Majority of Beltline to be completed by World Cup

“Atlanta is a city once divided by infrastructure and segregation,” Dickens said. “The Beltline is a game changer though, reconnecting communities that were once marginalized and in the process breaking down long standing barriers.”

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

The city is expecting an influx of millions of visitors for eight World Cup games including a semi-final match. Officials have compared the scale of the event to hosting eight Super Bowls or eight SEC football championship games.

Beltline officials said that when the games come to town, nearly 16.3 miles of the Beltline’s main trail as well as 1.6 miles of the westside connector — which provides a pedestrian path from Washington Park directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will be completed months ahead of schedule.

The full 22-mile main trail is still on track to be fully completed by 2030 — a feat that was hard to think possible just a few years ago.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

“Imagine being able to jump on a bicycle, or scooter or, if you’re ambitious, you literally will be able to walk from Piedmont Park all the way to Washington Park on the westside,” said Higgs, who added that small businesses along the trail will have greater opportunity for foot traffic during the international sporting event.

In June of last year, Atlanta received the largest federal grant in the Beltline’s history of $25 million to speed up construction along certain portions of the trail loop. Perez said Wednesday that too many infrastructure projects across the country divide communities instead of closing equity disparity gaps.

“Redevelopment that brings communities together — which is exactly what you’re doing — that’s what investing in America, that’s what investing in Atlanta, that’s what investing in Georgia is all about,” he said.

The southside trail segment, which is now scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, stretches 1.9 miles from Pittsburgh Yards in southwest Atlanta to Boulevard in the southeast. That particular portion includes passage under the bustling 16 lanes of Interstate 75/85.

It will also connect to several Atlanta Public Schools, including Carver High School and Slater Elementary.