November 2024 restaurant news from the Georgia coast

Savannah Technical College will host the ninth installment of the popular Bistro Savoir Interactif Nov. 14. / Courtesy of Savannah Technical College

Savannah Technical College will host the ninth installment of the popular Bistro Savoir Interactif Nov. 14.
By Bill Dawers – For the AJC
18 minutes ago

This installment of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s monthly coastal dining roundup covers three special events in Savannah — an oyster roast celebrating the Grey’s 10th anniversary, a major fundraiser at Savannah Technical College and the inaugural food truck festival at Eastern Wharf.

Savannah Culinary Institute hosts fundraiser, prepares for expansion to downtown

Savannah Technical College will host the ninth installment of the popular Bistro Savoir Interactif on Thursday, Nov. 14. The event will feature chef instructors from the college’s Savannah Culinary Institute.

Multiple stations will offer demonstrations where attendees can learn to make Irish boxty potatoes, Vietnamese pancakes and cheese and potato pie. In addition to enjoying appetizers, desserts and wine, guests will be given recipes, a special wine glass and an apron. Sidney Lance, owner of Rhoot Man Beverage Company, will make craft cocktails.

Over the years, Interactif has raised nearly $137,000 to benefit the Patrick Ansley Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund at Savannah Tech. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets for the event in advance, as it usually sells out.

The Savannah Culinary Institute’s new downtown location at 7 West Bay St. will be ready for students in January, according to Robert Grant, vice president for community and college relations.

The renovated four-story building will include a restaurant and a wine bar — both open to the public — as well as classrooms and offices. A grand opening will likely be scheduled for February.

5:45 p.m., Nov. 14. $150. Eckburg Auditorium, Savannah Technical College, 5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah. savannahtech.edu/about-stc/foundation/bistro-savoir

Co-owners Johno Morisano and Chef Mashama Bailey outside The Grey in Savannah. / Courtesy of The Grey / Chia Chong

The Grey celebrates anniversary, plans new restaurant in Paris

The Grey’s 10th anniversary celebration will continue with the next installment of Saturday in the Yard at noon on Nov. 23.

Building on a relationship that began in 2014, The Grey will partner with E.L. McIntosh & Son Oyster Co. for an oyster roast. Chef Mashma Bailey and her team will prepare additional items for the casual gathering in the Yard – the outdoor space adjacent to the main dining room.

Tickets are $40 each and include all-you-can-eat food and two drinks.

Bailey, a two-time James Beard Award winner, and her business partner Johno Morisano plan to open a restaurant in Paris in 2025.

Noon, Nov 23. $40. The Grey, 109 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah. 912-662-5999, thegreyrestaurant.com

The Eastern Wharf Food Truck Festival will be held Nov. 16 in Savannah. / Courtesy of The Park at Eastern Wharf

New food truck festival at Eastern Wharf in Savannah

The inaugural Eastern Wharf Food Truck Festival will take place Nov. 16. More than 20 food trucks will showcase the breadth of the regional food truck scene. Bands will perform throughout the event.

The new festival will likely attract locals who have supported the regular live music and other programming at the Park at Eastern Wharf, which seems to be developing into a destination for foodies. Inside the Thompson Savannah hotel, Fleeting and Bar Julian have lured area residents with their inviting spaces, special events and easy access, and two new restaurants are slated to open nearby in 2025.

5-10 p.m., Nov. 26. Free. 102 Port St., Savannah. theparkateasternwharf.com/food-truck-festival

***

BE A TIPSTER! Got insider info about dining on the Georgia coast? Send your scoop (we welcome restaurant recommendations, too!) to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

Bill Dawers
