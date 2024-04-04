Check out these affordable substitutes for Sancerre

For many people, Sancerre has become synonymous with a top-quality, mineral-driven white wine.

Sancerre is a controlled appellation — a certification granted to certain French agricultural products — used in the Loire Valley of France, where the white wines are made from sauvignon blanc grapes grown in limestone clay and flinty soils. In the past decade, the demand for Sancerre has soared, as has the price. Ordering a glass of Sancerre in a restaurant, if they have it, will set you back $20 or more.

Explore Skin contact wines to try this season

Unfortunately, a few difficult vintages have resulted in even lower yields than usual from the region. So, like other wine professionals, we are encouraging customers to think outside the Sancerre box. Die-hard fans don’t have forgo sauvignon blanc; they just need to explore other regions that have a great reputation for this grape, which grows well in several areas of the world.

Here are some suggestions for finding Sancerre substitutes that are under $30 per bottle (with most under $25):

Other parts of the Loire Valley. You can hit on a substitute that is very close to Sancerre by exploring the adjacent areas in the Loire that also produce quality sauvignon blanc. Wines from Touraine frequently will give you an exceptional value — there are several small producers there taking great care to make quality wines at a Tuesday night price. A favorite is Domaine Tardieux-Gal Touraine sauvignon blanc. Mossy minerality, an opulent taste of citrus and great acidity make this a beautiful substitute for Sancerre, for around $20 retail.

Other regions of France. Head south from the Loire to Bordeaux to discover France’s other exciting region for sauvignon blanc. This area mostly is well-regarded for robust, age-worthy red blends, but also has some exceptional sites for white. Graves is a sub-appellation for excellent white wines from the area, thanks to limestone clay soils that translate to a pleasant minerality. These wines generally are blends, with sauvignon blanc joined by sémillon and muscadelle. Chateau Graville-Lacoste Graves blanc, for example, is a great value, for under $25.

California. Sonoma County is the perfect spot to seek out a domestic alternative to Sancerre, as the cooling Pacific breezes and fog help temper the California sunshine. With slightly more tropical fruitiness and a bit more texture, thanks to time spent resting in oak, Maitre de Chai sauvignon blanc is a delicious option for those who prefer the more opulent style of sauvignon blanc.

South Africa. This region in the Southern hemisphere still is not getting enough credit for the quality of its white wines. A diversity of soil types, including ancient sandstone, shale and clay, make it great territory for vibrant sauvignon blanc. Kumusha makes sauvignon blanc from a few different vineyard sites, but its Western Cape variety is crisp and refreshing — and a steal for around $15.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.