Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Nina and Rafi closes, Rreal Tacos owner purchases space

Old Fourth Ward pizza restaurant opened in 2018.
By
47 minutes ago

Italian American pizza restaurant Nina and Rafi has closed its doors on the Eastside Beltline, owner Billy Streck said in a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nina and Rafi’s space at 661 Auburn Ave. NE was purchased by Damian Otero, co-owner of the Rreal Taco chain, in a deal brokered by Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group.

Otero is partnering with tapas restaurant Eclipse di Luna to take over the space.

“The impact of 2020 hit the restaurant industry hard. And like many others, we faced challenges in the years that followed that made it difficult to fully recover,” Streck said in a prepared statement. “Despite our best efforts, the circumstances surrounding our closure were ultimately out of our control.”

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Streck opened Nina and Rafi in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood along with pizza maker Anthony Spina at the end of 2018. The restaurant was named after Streck and Spina’s grandmothers and served a menu of sandwiches, salads, strombolis and pizza pies from Spina’s previous pizza concepts in Old Fourth Ward and Duluth.

In 2020, Spina departed from Nina and Rafi’s kitchen and he is no longer involved with the restaurant, Streck said.

Streck also owned Hampton & Hudson, which quietly closed last year. He still operates Pielands, a sub and pizza shop in Virginia-Highland, Cypress Street Pint & Plate and is a part owner in Midtown restaurant Lyla Lila.

“This is the end of a chapter we’ll always hold close. We leave with full hearts, deep gratitude and so much love for everyone who was part of the Nina & Rafi story,” Streck said in a prepared statement.

Eclipse di Luna, a Spanish tapas bar with three locations around metro Atlanta, is partnering with Rreal Tacos’ Otero to take over Nina and Rafi’s space.

Representatives from Eclipse di Luna did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia's diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chef Joshua Wetshtein (left) has been named executive chef at Tiny Lou's at the Clermont Hotel, while chef Brian Martin has taken over the kitchen at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, a Hyatt property home to rooftop restaurant Tesserae. (Courtesy of Oliver Hospitality; Courtesy of Andre Brown/Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead)

Credit: Handout

New chefs land at two hotel restaurants and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Caribou coffee returns to Georgia, a James Beard Award-winning chef will bring his breakfast chain to town and wine bars got the spotlight this week.

If the wine industry is in crisis, why does Atlanta have so many new wine bars?

The wine industry might be facing challenges like falling demand, climate change and tariffs, but the Atlanta dining scene is seeing a boom in wine bars.

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

The Latest

Crispy Lamb-Stuffed Pitas

Credit: Aaliyah Man

RECIPE

Build your own lamb-stuffed pitas for a fun family dinner

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

26 Thai team aims for ‘edgier and more experimental’ in new concept

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.