“While we are leaving these locations, we will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a new location,” the spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business.”

In a call with investors last week, interim CEO Ronald Sargent said 60 “underperforming” stores across the country would shutter over the next 18 months and said all employees will be offered jobs at other stores.

“Unfortunately, today, not all of our stores are delivering the sustainable results we need,” he said.

He said the move would “make the company more efficient” and said the company believes sales from the closed stores would likely shift to other remaining locations.

Each affected metro Atlanta store has at least one other Kroger location within 5 miles.

On its website, the company advertises 166 grocery stores across 76 cities in Georgia, including nearly 20 in the metro region.