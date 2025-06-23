Business
Kroger to close 4 metro Atlanta stores

Company plans to fold 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months.
A gas station is shown at a Kroger in Alpharetta. Kroger is closing four locations in metro Atlanta, including one at 11877 Douglas Road in Alpharetta. (Michael E. Kanell/AJC)

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

Kroger will shutter four “underperforming” metro Atlanta stores in the coming months as part of a national wave of closings.

A company spokesperson on Monday confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the affected metro Atlanta stores include:

  • 2452 Morosgo Way in Atlanta, which will close July 19
  • 11877 Douglas Road in Alpharetta, which will close Aug. 16
  • 3479 Memorial Drive in Decatur, which will close Sept. 13
  • 3855 Buford Highway in Brookhaven, which will close Oct. 18

“While we are leaving these locations, we will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a new location,” the spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business.”

In a call with investors last week, interim CEO Ronald Sargent said 60 “underperforming” stores across the country would shutter over the next 18 months and said all employees will be offered jobs at other stores.

“Unfortunately, today, not all of our stores are delivering the sustainable results we need,” he said.

He said the move would “make the company more efficient” and said the company believes sales from the closed stores would likely shift to other remaining locations.

Each affected metro Atlanta store has at least one other Kroger location within 5 miles.

On its website, the company advertises 166 grocery stores across 76 cities in Georgia, including nearly 20 in the metro region.

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

