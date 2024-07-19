News and notes from the metro Atlanta drink scene

Sneaky Spirits boutique liquor brand includes Sneaky Pete Spirits, newly launched Pedro Furtive Tequila and Yacht Water canned cocktails.

“I’ve learned so much about the craft beverage manufacturing business throughout my 13 years at Monday Night Brewing,” wrote Rachel in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “and am so grateful to the MNB family for providing me with the opportunities that have not only led to my personal and professional growth, but also inspired new passions.” Rachel is working on future innovations, including new products that will launch next year.

Clint Wood, who previously served as vice president of sales, has been named Monday Night Brewing COO. Peter Kiley will remain Monday Night Brewing’s brewmaster.

Old Fourth Distillery headed to Hartsfield-Jackson

Well known for its award-winning spirits and bottled cocktail Lawn Dart, Edgewood’s Old Fourth Distillery shuttered in late 2022. It was later purchased by Clinton Dugan, Patrick Lemmond and Adam Dorfman, founders of Shortbarrel Bourbon. Now, they have partnered with Areas USA to open a bar and restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen is expected to open by spring 2025 in Terminal E, behind One Flew South. The team will craft a long list of cocktails, a menu centered on regional, southern food highlighted by Georgia flavors and local beers on tap.

Other forthcoming airport food and beverage concepts include chef Duff Goldman’s market-style dining Duff’s Market, Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles from Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo and Karlie Redd from VH1′s Love and Hip Hop, and Citizen’s Culinary Market with Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia’s take on Mediterranean Bowls.

New Tip Top can in town

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails unveiled a new can this week, making it even easier to enjoy an iconic modern classic.

Tip Top’s Cosmopolitan is crisp and tart with a refreshing burst of citrus and just enough cranberry juice to make it pink. The 48-proof 100-milliliter petite canned cocktail is balanced and not too sweet, a hallmark of Tip Top recipe developer Miles Macquarrie, James Beard finalist and partner of Decatur’s Kimball House.

A sister to the Gimlet, the Cosmopolitan or “Cosmo” as it was called when it reached high status of cultural icon in the 1990s has contested origins, but we all know Carrie Bradshaw of “Sex and the City” loved them and made watchers want one. The mixture of vodka, lime juice, cranberry and orange liqueur can be cracked open and poured over ice or shaken with ice, and strained into a martini glass.

