More than 20 food and drink events to check out this June in metro Atlanta

Summer seafood promotion
The Aquaculture Stewardship Council, a nonprofit leading the certification program for responsibly farmed seafood, is kicking off a summer seafood series with Kathleen’s Catch and Fishmonger. Kathleen’s Catch will offer weekly specials on Verlasso salmon, Avramar branzino and Riverence Provisions trout, and Fishmonger will offer specials spotlighting branzino and Open Blue cobia.
June-July 4. Kathleen’s Catch and Fishmonger. Multiple locations. us.asc-aqua.org
Smiggles Fest at Pontoon Brewing
Head to Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs for Smiggles Fest. This year’s theme will be late-‘90s, early-2000s music. There will be four Smiggles sours to taste, a Smiggles IPA collaboration, an art market and food vendors including Ghost Pizza, Gracious Plenty and Cereal Lab.
Noon-9 p.m. June 1. 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs. 770-674-1075, facebook.com/share/xEjiYogjxVRQwYim
Distillery of Modern Art
Celebrate the Distillery of Modern Art’s two-year anniversary with barrel tastings and live music. Tickets include two free drinks.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2. $22 per person. 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com/ticketed-events
Bourbon Land: A Culinary Journey
Celebrate James Beard Award-winning chef Edward Lee’s new book “Bourbon Land” at this culinary event. Attendees can expect a live cooking demonstration of four recipes from Lee’s book, each served with Four Roses Bourbon pairings, followed by a boozy dessert, a signed copy of “Bourbon Land” and a Four Roses Bourbon gift set.
6-7:30 p.m. June 5. $175 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. splashsites.my.canva.site/chef-edward-lee-bourbon-land-book-tour
Duckhorn Vineyards wine dinner at Le Colonial
Spend an evening tasting wines from Duckhorn Winery and indulge in a four-course meal with highlights including pan-seared diver scallop with green curry, smoked celery root and coconut foam, and braised short rib with asparagus and oxtail pho jus.
6:30 p.m. June 5. $175 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-341-0500, lecolonial.com/atlanta
Daou Vineyards Wine Dinner at Casa Nuova
Tony Suarez, vice president of Daou Vineyards, will join sommelier Pepe Fundora to guide attendees through a five-course dinner paired with four wines. Featured menu items include a roasted pepper soup, portobello mushroom salad, short rib ravioli and blueberry swirl cheesecake.
7 p.m. June 6. $99 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com
Food That Rocks
Head to Sandy Springs for a tasting event to celebrate the city’s restaurant scene. Tickets include unlimited bites from restaurants and bakeries, plus wine, beer and cocktail tastings. There will be cooking demonstrations and live music.
7-10 p.m. June 6. $85 per person. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. foodthatrocks.org
National Doughnut Day
Celebrate National Doughnut Day with one free cinnamon sugar doughnut per person from any Duck Donuts location.
June 7. Multiple locations. duckdonuts.com
Midnight Market
This 21-and-older weekend market will feature 40 food vendors and food trucks, DJs, bars, a roller rink, lawn games and a creators market. Food vendors include Latin Stove, Carniceria Tapatia, Mango Mania, Atlanta Turkey Legs and Jerk Brothers ATL.
6 p.m.-midnight. June 7 and 8. 221 20th St., Atlanta. $25-$75 per person. instagram.com/midnightmarketatl
Craft BBQ Festival
Head to Variant Brewing in Roswell for the Craft BBQ Festival. Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Springfield BBQ Co. and Big Bakers BBQ will serve a selection of barbecue, sides and sweets. Expect offerings like pork sandwiches, baked beans, brisket, burgers, wings and bourbon Nutter Butter pudding.
Noon. June 8. 66 Norcross St., Roswell. 678-242-8189, instagram.com/p/C7Krgvfunzo
Shuckin’ Shack beach party
Celebrate Shuckin’ Shack’s five-year anniversary in Cumming with a beach party featuring live music and $1 steamed or raw oysters.
1-5 p.m. June 8. 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming. 470-253-7746, theshuckinshack.com/location/cumming
Sip and Style
Learn how to pair five popular fashion themes with seasonal wines and light bites at this event by Epicurean Atlanta. Tickets include five wine tastings, paired bites and a fashion showcase from local Atlanta designers. Pairings include cape coastal with a shrimp tostada and coastal wine; floral fusion with grilled baby gem and rosé; sunsets and sangria with a lamb meatball and a sangria; bold and beautiful with lobster tortellini and a white wine; and dressed to impress with a New York steak and a surprise wine.
1-3 p.m. June 9. $65 per person. 1117 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/sip-style-a-fashion-wine-summer-showcase
Garrison Brothers Distillery bourbon pairing
Garrison Brothers Distillery will host a bourbon pairing dinner at New South Kitchen with a multicourse menu. Featured items include cornmeal crusted green tomatoes paired with a Garrison Brothers HoneyDew peach mint julep cocktail; smoked short rib with aged Gouda stone grits and vegetables paired with a HoneyDew old fashioned; and whipped burrata, roasted candy cane beets and pickled Georgia peaches with Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon Neat.
6:30-9 p.m. June 14. $110 per person. 190 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-0000, omnihotels.com/hotels/atlanta-centennial-park/dining/new-south-kitchen
Brewhaha Drag Bingo
Celebrate Pride Month at Wild Heaven West End with Finca to Filter’s Brewhaha Drag Bingo, featuring Taylor Alxndr. There will be a rainbow balloon arch, prizes and multiple rounds of bingo.
1-3 p.m. June 15. $20 per person. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-590-7399, finca.coffee/event/pride-bingo-6-8-24
Scofflaw Brewing bourbon battle
Scofflaw Brewing Co. will host a bourbon battle at their MacArthur Taproom. Teams will compete in a whiskey barrel-picking challenge and attendees can sample from each team’s Kentucky Bourbon to vote for the best. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ and NFA Burger will serve food during the event.
Noon-5 p.m. June 15. $35 per person. 1738 MacArthur Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-2832, simpletix.com/e/scofflaw-backyard-bourbon-battle-tickets-168926
Juneteenth celebration at the Chefs Market
The Pullman Yards Chefs Market will hold a weekend-long Juneteenth celebration highlighting Black-owned businesses with live music, beverages and bites. Expect vendors like Garden Queen and Jackie’s Funnel Cakes.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15-16. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. chefsmarketatl.com
Black Coffee Festival
Coffee enthusiasts can spend the weekend learning from subject matter experts about coffee, financial freedom and entrepreneurship. The keynote speaker will be John Hope Bryant of Operation Hope, a nonprofit for financial literacy and economic empowerment.
June 15-16. 1800 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta. blackcoffeefest.com
Father’s Day buffet at Fogón and Lions
Treat dad to a brunch buffet at Fogón and Lions. Expect menu items like a ceviche seafood bar, carving stations and other Argentine dishes.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16. $69; $29 for children. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com
Lazy Betty pasta dinner
Enjoy a pasta-focused chef collaboration dinner at Michelin-starred eatery Lazy Betty. Aaron Phillips and Ron Hsu will welcome seven chefs to prepare an 8-course tasting menu featuring highlights like a pasta tart with pattypan squash and pepper jelly; a sunchoke tortellini with crème fraîche, lemon, uni and caviar; aged bluefin puttanesca with saffron malloreddus; and limoncello granita raspberry diplomat.
5 p.m. June 17. $225 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com
‘Taste the World in Marseille’ dinner
Celebrate chef Vérane Frédiani’s new book “Taste the World in Marseille” with an 8-course dinner paired with French wines at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. Chef Deborah VanTrece and chef Hugues Mbenda from Marseille will create an 8-course dinner for the occasion, and Frediani will be in live conversation with AJC senior editor Mike Jordan.
6 p.m. June 18. $135-$175 per person. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com
Juneteenth celebration at Marcus Bar & Grille
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta eatery will celebrate Juneteenth with a Jubilee menu. Featured items include peach barbecue chicken with butter whipped potatoes and hot honey okra; chicken and red velvet waffles; a martini with Bayab African Gin; and red velvet pound cake with smoked cherry compote.
5-10 p.m. June 18-20. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com
Summer rosé party at Serena Pastificio
Celebrate summer at this Italian eatery’s rosé party, featuring a collection of rosé wines paired with light bites.
2-5 p.m. June 22. $69 per person. 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com/special-events
“Koreaworld” cookbook celebration
Celebrate the release of chef Deuki Hong and journalist Matt Rodbard’s cookbook “Koreaworld” at this culinary event at Chai Pani. Tickets include a multicourse, family-style cookbook dinner with flavors of Seoul and Mumbai, plus a signed copy of the book. Chefs from Chai Pani Decatur and Heirloom Market BBQ will also join the dinner, and there will be spirits from Minhwa Spirits.
6-8:30 p.m. June 25. $89 per person. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4030, eventbrite.com/e/koreaworld-cookbook-dinner-tickets-890515635237
