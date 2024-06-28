More than 15 food and drink events to check out this July in metro Atlanta

July 1-31. 1000 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-1616. And 3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-608-1955, postinowinecafe.com

Summer Sips at North Italia

This Italian eatery will offer four new cocktails and a mocktail for the summer season. This year, the drinks will take on a tropical tiki theme with beverages like the Georgia Beach made with tequila, aperol, peachcello, pineapple and lemon; Sunset Over Pompeii with vodka, Italian rosato, pineapple, lime and ginger beer; and When in Rum with spiced rum, Fiorente, elderflower, ginger blossom, pineapple and passion fruit.

July 3-Sept. 3. Multiple locations. northitalia.com

Credit: Courtesy of Phipps Plaza Credit: Courtesy of Phipps Plaza

Veuve Clicquot Patio pop-up

Head to Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays for Veuve Clicquot pop-ups featuring a DJ, giveaways and sparkling drinks.

4-8 p.m. July 10-27. Citizens patio, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-7910, simon.com/mall/phipps-plaza/news-and-events

Summertime menu with Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. has teamed up with Epicurean Theatre to create a five-course seasonal menu that pairs with Creature Comforts’ Curious Collection. Catch a live cooking demonstration in the Epicurean Theatre, and try menu items like a crab arancini; pink aguachile paired with the Twenty Mile Drivebeer; chili Thai mussels paired with the Harmonia beer; seared duck paired with the Nelson Romance beer; and a strawberry tartlet paired with the Neon Cylinders beer.

6:30-8 p.m. July 11. $75 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com

Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR

Crab Trap & Tap at Wild Heaven

Enjoy steamed Maryland blue crabs, a Lowcountry boil, live music, summer cocktails and Wild Heaven beers at this summer festival in the Garden Club event space at West End. The Lowcountry boil will include unlimited shrimp, Pine Street Market sausage, corn and potatoes.

1-5 p.m. July 13. $80-$150 per person. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com

Taste of RnB Food Truck Festival

Head to Bonfire ATL for a food truck festival complete with music and food trucks serving a variety of cuisines like barbecue and soul food.

Noon-8 p.m. July 13. $25 per person. 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/rnbnthings

Naanstop’s Summer Popsicle Party

Naanstop at Atlantic Station will offer free rosewater lemonade ice pops and mango lassi creamsicles along with board games and activities for the family. Adults can grab a pop-tail, or an ice pop dropped into a cocktail.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 13. 265 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 678-861-6226, atlanticstation.com

Bastille Day at Le Bilboquet

Le Bilboquet will celebrate Bastille Day, the national day of France, with a day on the patio featuring DJs, Champagne from Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne and savory bites.

Noon-9 p.m. July 14. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com

BeetleCat Luau

Celebrate “Shark Week” in style at BeetleCat’s Luau. There will be a costume contest and themed cocktails like Hammer Head Punch; the Great White, featuring a citrus and spiced cherry medley; and the Nurse Shark, a spritz infused with ginger and coconut. Expect menu specials like ceviche, fish dip and raw oysters.

1-4 p.m. July 14. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

Credit: Courtesy of Peachfest Credit: Courtesy of Peachfest

Peachfest

Celebrate Georgia’s bountiful peach season at this Atlanta Peachtree Center festival. Attendees can expect more than 65 peach-centric dishes, drinks and treats. Tickets include all-inclusive food and drink samplings.

4-7:30 p.m. July 21. $95-$130 per person. 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. peachfest.org

Bluey Meet and Greet brunch

Bring the whole family to this Bluey brunch at BrewDog. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, face painting and an appearance from Bluey from noon to 2 p.m.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 21. $7-$25 per person. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 470-261-9787, instagram.com/brewdogatl

A Black Woman Food Crawl

Buy From a Black Woman, a nonprofit that helps bring awareness to Black women business owners, has partnered with Lee + White to host the Black Woman Food Crawl. The event is free to attend, but guests will have to pay for food separately. Participating eateries including Good Azz Burgers, Original Hot Dog Factory, Pastaholics, Sweet Red Peach, The Creamy Spot and Vine and Olive.

4-7 p.m. July 23. 929 Lee St. SW, Atlanta and 1070 White St. SW, Atlanta. buyfromablackwoman.org

Buckhead Restaurant Week

Head to Buckhead for a week of special menus and dining discounts. Participating restaurants will offer pre-fixe menus and special dishes throughout the week, including eateries like the Betty, Brush Sushi, Le Colonial, NaanStop, North Italia and the Southern Gentleman.

July 22-27. Multiple locations. buckheadrestaurantweek.com

Duke’s Hideaway Luau

This tiki bar above McCray’s Tavern on the Beltline will hold a summer luau featuring whole hog roast, cocktail specials, a DJ, yard games and a beer pong contest.

4 p.m. July 26. 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6189, mccraystavern.com/beltline

Pilsner Patio Party

Round Trip Brewing will hold a summer patio party at its West Midtown and east Cobb taprooms. The event will feature a German-style Pilsner; Gizza, a New Zealand-style Pilsner; Léto, a Czech-style Pilsner; and Keller Pils, an unfiltered German Pilsner.

11 a.m.- 10 p.m. July 27. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252. And 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-909-5712, roundtripbrewing.com

Credit: Courtesy of Erik Meadows Photography Credit: Courtesy of Erik Meadows Photography

Attack of the Killer Tomato Fest

The annual Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival is back for its 13th year with proceeds going toward Georgia Organics. Head to Westside Motor Lounge for a lineup of local chefs and bartenders serving food and drinks made with Georgia-grown tomatoes. There will be live performances, auctions and plenty of tomato-centric bites.

3-6 p.m. July 28. $100-$250 per person. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaorganics.org

Plan ahead

NFA Burger Benefit

The NFA Burger Benefit returns in September with an all-day burger showdown between top chefs from around the country. Proceeds will go toward Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps restaurant workers in need. Attendees can select tickets for a time slot, and on the day of the festival chefs will be randomly assigned to a time slot where they will prepare their signature burgers. Tickets start at $30 and include one burger and one side, and attendees have an option to purchase an additional ticket to donate to a food service worker. Tickets go on sale at noon on July 23.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 22. 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-666-2874, burgerbenefit.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.