More than 12 food and drink events to check out in October in metro Atlanta

Today-Oct. 31. Multiple locations. thegivingkitchen.org/dining-with-gratitude

Pink Kiss for the Cure

CentraArchy Restaurants will hold its annual Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with half the sales of the Pink Kiss martini at Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime going toward breast cancer research and care.

Today-Oct. 31. Multiple locations. centraarchy.com/2024/09/20/fourteenth-annual-pink-kiss-for-the-cure-set-at-all-centraarchy-restaurtants

Credit: Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot Credit: Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot

Oktoberfest at Your 3rd Spot

Your 3rd Spot will offer a monthlong celebration of Bavarian food, drinks and games in honor of Oktoberfest. Attendees can participate in games like pretzel throwing and keg bowling, and the menu will include items like Bavarian pretzels, German beer cheese fondue, bratwurst and onion rings.

Thursday-Nov. 3. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. your3rdspot.com

Eggtoberfest

Celebrate the famous Big Green Egg grill at this Gwinnett County festival at Coolray Field, where attendees can sample bites from over 200 cook teams, observe cooking demonstrations and enjoy live music and a kids zone. Tickets include unlimited food samples and two drink coupons.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $75 per person. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. biggreenegg.com/eggtoberfest

100 Years of Hotel Clermont

Hotel Clermont celebrates a century of business this month with several events, including a Tiny Lou’s VIP dinner and a party on the rooftop, featuring a DJ, King of Pops, cocktails, a taco truck during the day and a disco party in the evening.

Noon-11 p.m. Sunday. 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0485, hotelclermont.com/centennial

Maize and Mingle

Distillery of Modern Art will host a festival celebrating corn, a pivotal ingredient for distilleries. The event will feature tastings of Distillery of Modern Art’s corn whiskey and Doc Brown’s whiskeys and bourbon creams, a cornhole tournament, a corn shucking competition and a flower arranging workshop.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com/maize-and-mingle

Hamp & Harry’s dinner and a movie

Get in the Halloween spirit with Hamp & Harry’s Beetlejuice movie night. The night begins with a showing of the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice,” followed by a three-course meal and four themed cocktails.

6 p.m. Oct. 9. $85 per person. 168 Roswell St. NE, Marietta. 770-872-0977, eventcreate.com/e/beetlejuice-dinnerandamovie-oct9th

Taste Brookhaven

Celebrate the restaurants of Brookhaven at this event at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. There will be live music and food samples from eateries and chefs around Brookhaven. Tickets include unlimited food and drinks from the open bar.

6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. $65 per person. 4000 Summit Blvd. NE, Atlanta. tastebrookhaven.com

Sip and Support Wine Festival

Talk of the Table Wine and Cheese Boutique will hold a wine festival at The Collection at Forsyth in Cumming. The event features wine, art vendors and live music. Proceeds will benefit the Forsyth Community Clinic, which offers free health care to uninsured adults in Forsyth.

4-8 p.m. Oct. 12. $40 per person in advance, $50 at the door. 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming. forsythcommunityclinic.org/sip-and-support-talk-table-wine-festival

Drink & Draw

Attendees of this two-day festival on the Marietta Square can sip beer and wine while watching 80 artists turn the streets into chalk masterpieces. There will be over 120 craft beers and 25 wine varieties, as well as food trucks and live music throughout the festival. Tickets include unlimited drink samples.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. $55 per person. E Park Square, Marietta. chalktoberfest.com

Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media

Taste & Brews

This festival at Etowah River Park will highlight nearby restaurants, food trucks and farmers market stands with items like jams, jellies, sauces, seasonings and baked goods. There will be local craft beers and spirits available, as well as live music, a kid zone and a caricature artist.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-13. 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. tasteandbrews.com

Howl-O-Ween High Tea

Head to the Waldorf Astoria for a spooky high tea service featuring live music, eerie decor and a food menu with such offerings as Haunted Pumpkin Spiced Scones, Chick-or-Treat Chicken Salad and Edgar Allan Crow Cinnamon Mascarpone Cake. There will also be a visit from a costumed dog “influencer” during each tea service, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Furkids Animal Rescue. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 12 to Oct. 31. $115 per person, $80 for children 11 and under. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, opentable.co.th/r/waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead-atlanta

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

More than 50 eateries in Alpharetta will offer set price, multicourse dinner and lunch selections in honor of Alpharetta Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Ceviche, Citizen Soul, Delbar, Jinya Ramen Bar and the Southern Porch.

Oct. 20-26. Multiple locations. awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-restaurant-week

Chocolate and wine pairing

Head to Epicurean Atlanta for a Halloween chocolate and wine pairing from chocolatier Megan Satterlee. Attendees will learn about different cocoa beans and how their farms of origin influence the flavor. Tickets include six chocolate and beverage pairings.

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $50 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/chocolate-wine-pairing

