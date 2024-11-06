Make Foundation Social Eatery’s Boom Goes the Dynamite

Who knew a cocktail made mostly with ingredients I never heard of could be so delicious? Will Foundation Social Eatery share the recipe for their Boom Goes the Dynamite?
— Chris Mercer, Atlanta
When Nick Hassiotis, co-owner and operating partner of Foundation Social Eatery, shared this recipe, he wrote, “This is a light, refreshing (low abv) herbal cocktail that is just on the edge of feeling ‘tiki.’ Boomsma Cloosterbitter is a great affordable, alternative to Green Chartreuse which is largely unavailable and very expensive. If you’re juicing your own pineapple juice, save a little (pineapple) to use as a garnish. If not, a slice of dehydrated pineapple is another option. If you want to lean even more towards tiki cocktail flavors, skip the pineapple garnish and float a little angostura bitters on top.”
You’ll find Boomsma Cloosterbitter at Green’s and Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits. John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur is available at Little Five Points Package store.
Foundation Social Eatery’s Boom Goes the Dynamite
1 1/4 ounce Boomsma Cloosterbitter
1 ounce pineapple juice
3/4 ounce lime juice
1/2 ounce John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur
Wedge of fresh or slice dehydrated pineapple, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine Cloosterbitter, pineapple juice, lime juice and Velvet Falernum.
Add a small amount of pebble or crushed ice and shake thoroughly. Fill a snifter with pebble ice and strain cocktail into glass. Garnish with pineapple and serve immediately.
Serves 1.
Per serving: 156 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 9 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Foundation Social Eatery, 55 Roswell St., Alpharetta; 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com.
