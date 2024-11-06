Make Foundation Social Eatery’s Boom Goes the Dynamite

You’ll find Boomsma Cloosterbitter at Green’s and Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits. John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur is available at Little Five Points Package store.

Foundation Social Eatery’s Boom Goes the Dynamite

1 1/4 ounce Boomsma Cloosterbitter

1 ounce pineapple juice

3/4 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur

Wedge of fresh or slice dehydrated pineapple, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine Cloosterbitter, pineapple juice, lime juice and Velvet Falernum.

Add a small amount of pebble or crushed ice and shake thoroughly. Fill a snifter with pebble ice and strain cocktail into glass. Garnish with pineapple and serve immediately.

Serves 1.

Per serving: 156 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 9 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Foundation Social Eatery, 55 Roswell St., Alpharetta; 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com.

