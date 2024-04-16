This Alpharetta entree delivers intensity, richness

The sleek, modern interior of Foundation Social Eatery seemed transformed into something more like a cozy French bistro when I was served my entree of duck breast with seasonal kumquat gel, accompanied by a house-made sourdough country loaf with European salted butter.

The magret de canard was juicy, crisp and its meatiness was balanced neatly by a bright, tasty sauce.

Chef Mel Toledo scores the skin to achieve proper rendering, an even cook and to retain the natural juices. The portions then are cured, dry-aged for five days and reverse-seared. The fat is rendered until it reaches that coveted crunch, while the interior is moist when cooked rare to medium rare.