Make Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart

The restaurant makes this filling in amounts to fill 35 tarts at a time. We have scaled down the recipe to make 1 (9-inch) pie to be baked in your own, or a purchased, graham cracker crust.

Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart

1/2 cup mashed avocado from about 2 small avocados or 1 medium avocado

1 (15-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Key lime juice

3 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1 (9-inch) prepared graham cracker pie crust

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk mashed avocado and condensed milk until well combined. Add Key lime juice, egg yolks and lime zest and whisk again. Pour filling into pie crust.

Bake 30 minutes or just until the filling has set. Remove from oven, let cool and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Serves 8.

Per serving: 324 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 7 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 33 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 13 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 87 milligrams cholesterol, 179 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . Fleur de Lis at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.

