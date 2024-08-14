Breaking: 2 sought in construction site arson tied to training center protest, police say
Make Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart

Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart. (Courtesy of Rae Conner)

Credit: Rae Conner

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

My friends and I like to spend a day at the spa at Chateau Elan in Braselton. One of the amenities we really love is dining at Fleur de Lis, the spa restaurant that overlooks the resort’s lake. Everything is light and delicious but we’ve been especially intrigued by the Avocado Key Lime Tart. Will the chef share the recipe?

Wendy Dunaway, Gainesville

Mariela Biggio, executive chef of Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, was glad to provide the recipe for this bright green tart filling. Each serving at Fleur de Lis is a 3-inch tart with a graham cracker crust. The tarts are garnished with whipped cream, edible flowers, raspberries and a slice of lime, and the plate is decorated with raspberry sauce. Both the graham cracker crust and the raspberry sauce are outsourced, so use your own recipes if you’d like to reproduce the look of this dessert when serving at home.

The restaurant makes this filling in amounts to fill 35 tarts at a time. We have scaled down the recipe to make 1 (9-inch) pie to be baked in your own, or a purchased, graham cracker crust.

Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart

1/2 cup mashed avocado from about 2 small avocados or 1 medium avocado

1 (15-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Key lime juice

3 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1 (9-inch) prepared graham cracker pie crust

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk mashed avocado and condensed milk until well combined. Add Key lime juice, egg yolks and lime zest and whisk again. Pour filling into pie crust.

Bake 30 minutes or just until the filling has set. Remove from oven, let cool and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Serves 8.

Per serving: 324 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 7 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 33 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 13 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 87 milligrams cholesterol, 179 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . Fleur de Lis at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

