The combination of meat and beans is hearty, rib-sticking food. Americans have pork and beans, Mexicans have Frijoles con Puerco and numerous European countries, including France, Germany and Belgium serve lentils with sausage. These dishes are often referred to as “peasant food” but don’t let that term fool you. The heavy hand with the plant-forward element of these dishes allows for a more appropriate serving size of meat. The meal is less expensive — and healthier, too.

Lentils are a type of plant called a legume. The dry, edible seeds of the podded plants in the legume family are known as pulses. Beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas are all pulse crops. Pulses are affordable, versatile and nutritious. They are low in fat, calories and sodium, and high in heart-healthy dietary fiber and complex carbohydrates.

While lentils and beans are both legumes, they have several differences, most notably their size and therefore, cooking time. Some beans require soaking or take hours to cook. However, most lentils, due to their small size, can be cooked in a much shorter period than beans. Simply taste the lentils periodically while cooking to determine if they are tender. You want toothsome lentils with some snap, not mushy or soft.