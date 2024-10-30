The combination of meat and beans is hearty, rib-sticking food. Americans have pork and beans, Mexicans have Frijoles con Puerco and numerous European countries, including France, Germany and Belgium serve lentils with sausage. These dishes are often referred to as “peasant food” but don’t let that term fool you. The heavy hand with the plant-forward element of these dishes allows for a more appropriate serving size of meat. The meal is less expensive — and healthier, too.
Lentils are a type of plant called a legume. The dry, edible seeds of the podded plants in the legume family are known as pulses. Beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas are all pulse crops. Pulses are affordable, versatile and nutritious. They are low in fat, calories and sodium, and high in heart-healthy dietary fiber and complex carbohydrates.
While lentils and beans are both legumes, they have several differences, most notably their size and therefore, cooking time. Some beans require soaking or take hours to cook. However, most lentils, due to their small size, can be cooked in a much shorter period than beans. Simply taste the lentils periodically while cooking to determine if they are tender. You want toothsome lentils with some snap, not mushy or soft.
There are several colors of lentils, including my personal favorite, green-gray French lentils. You may use any color in this protein-rich, tangy, pulse-based dish. It doesn’t skip a beat as a good and good-for you simple supper.
Chicken Sausage and Lentils
This recipe serves a generous 1 1/2 cups of lentils per person.
9 cups water, divided
2 cups lentils, rinsed and picked over
1 sweet onion, such as Vidalia, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 pound raw mild Italian chicken sausage
2 large shallots, finely chopped
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, very finely chopped
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup pure olive oil
1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Whole leaf parsley, for garnish
Combine 8 cups of water and lentils in a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Decrease the heat and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally until the lentils are tender, 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the age and size of the lentils.
During the last 3 minutes of cooking, add the onion, carrot and celery. Once the vegetables are just tender and the lentils are cooked, remove from the heat and drain in a fine-mesh sieve. Keep warm.
Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spray skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add the chicken sausage and sear on both sides. Add the remaining 1 cup of water, cover and reduce the heat to medium heat. Cook until the juices run clear when pierced with the tip of a knife and the internal temperature registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes.
While the lentils and sausage are cooking, whisk together the shallots, mustard, garlic and vinegar in a small bowl. Add the oil in a slow stream, whisking until emulsified. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper.
Slice the sausage on the diagonal and add to the lentils. Pour the dressing over the lentils and sausage; toss to coat. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 695 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 46 grams protein, 67 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 12 grams fiber, 27 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 85 milligrams cholesterol, 740 milligrams sodium.
