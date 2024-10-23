Hearty and nutty, lentils pair well with many seasonal ingredients, such as nuts and winter squash. Take advantage of this delicious combination in a simple, nutritious salad.

Green lentils and squash take about the same amount of time to cook. Lentils simmer on the stovetop while the squash, tossed with olive oil and salt, roasts in a hot oven. Purchasing pre-chopped butternut squash eliminates laborious and time-consuming peeling and chopping. Add walnut halves to the sheet pan when the squash is close to being done. They’ll toast to golden brown in the last 5 minutes.

Crumbled feta cheese adds a salty, briny note to the other ingredients, lifting up their earthy sweetness. For the dressing, add olive oil and sherry vinegar directly to the warm ingredients instead of whisking a separate vinaigrette. You can substitute red wine vinegar for the sherry vinegar if that’s what you’ve got; sherry vinegar has a deeper, earthier flavor than red wine, which is brighter and more acidic. Either way, finish the salad with plenty of freshly ground black pepper for a bit of heat.