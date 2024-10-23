Hearty and nutty, lentils pair well with many seasonal ingredients, such as nuts and winter squash. Take advantage of this delicious combination in a simple, nutritious salad.
Green lentils and squash take about the same amount of time to cook. Lentils simmer on the stovetop while the squash, tossed with olive oil and salt, roasts in a hot oven. Purchasing pre-chopped butternut squash eliminates laborious and time-consuming peeling and chopping. Add walnut halves to the sheet pan when the squash is close to being done. They’ll toast to golden brown in the last 5 minutes.
Crumbled feta cheese adds a salty, briny note to the other ingredients, lifting up their earthy sweetness. For the dressing, add olive oil and sherry vinegar directly to the warm ingredients instead of whisking a separate vinaigrette. You can substitute red wine vinegar for the sherry vinegar if that’s what you’ve got; sherry vinegar has a deeper, earthier flavor than red wine, which is brighter and more acidic. Either way, finish the salad with plenty of freshly ground black pepper for a bit of heat.
Warm Lentil and Squash Salad
8 ounces dried green lentils (about 1 heaping cup), picked through and rinsed
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
1 (12- to 16-ounce) package cubed butternut squash
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 cup walnut halves
1 (7-ounce) block feta cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar, plus more to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle.
Place the lentils and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover the lentils by 2 inches. Cover, place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Remove the lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
In a large bowl, stir together the squash, 1 tablespoon olive oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a sheet pan in a single layer, keeping the bowl for later. Roast the squash in the oven until tender and just beginning to brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Push the squash to one side of the sheet pan. Add the walnuts to the other side and return to the oven. Roast until the squash is browned and the walnuts are toasted, about 5 minutes.
Drain the lentils and transfer to the reserved large bowl. Add the roasted squash, walnuts, feta, vinegar and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil. Stir well to coat. Season to taste with the pepper and additional salt and vinegar. Serve warm.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 687 calories (percent of calories from fat, 56), 26 grams protein, 52 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 10 grams fiber, 44 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 993 milligrams sodium.
