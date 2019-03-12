469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-658-6108, eldertreeatl.com.

Fadó Irish Pub. The Irish pub has two locations -- its original in Buckhead, and a newer spot in Midtown. Both serve up traditional Irish fare and beer, and the Buckhead location boasts a rooftop deck. Crowds come for soccer and rugby, while regulars enjoy the lively bar scene and traditions like the full Irish breakfast with a pint.

273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta 404-841-0066 and 933 Peachtree St., Atlanta, 404-260-7910. fadoirishpub.com/atlanta.

Irish Bred Pub. Described on its website as “the place where friends meet,” Irish Bred cultivates a community atmosphere while serving bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and country fried steaks alongside cocktails like the Irish trashcan made with vodka, gin, rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, triple sec and Red Bull.

1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. 404-765-0280, irishbredpubhapeville.com.

Johnnie MacCrackens Celtic Firehouse Pub. Located off Marietta Square in an old fire station from the late-1800s, Johnnie MacCrackens’ is an intimate neighborhood bar with a dimly lit interior and plenty of Irish paraphernalia adorning its walls. They offer more than 70 rotating taps—not to mention the most Belgian beers on tap than any bar in the Southeast—and a large menu of pub eats with a special section devoted to “Celtic fare.” Enjoy live music on many nights and their “Irish Happy Hour” from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. (just ask your bartender for any specials that day).

15 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta, 678-290-6641, johnniemaccrackens.com.

Keegan’s Irish Pub. With locations in Kennesaw and Woodstock, Keegan’s Public House offers a laid-back, friendly atmosphere to celebrate the luck of the Irish. A selection of 20 oz. drafts and bottled beers is available, plus plenty of Irish pub fare, like bangers and mash, a Guinness beer pot pie and even Irish spring rolls. stuffed with corned beef, cabbage and Swiss cheese.

1625 Ridenour Blvd, Kennesaw, 678-213-2460 and 1085 Buckhead Crossing, Woodstock, 770-627-4393. keegansirishpub.net.

Limerick Junction. Marketing itself as the oldest Irish pub in Atlanta, Limerick Junction serves up dishes including cottage pie, bangers and mash, grilled rasher with cheese and “Irish wings” dressed in Guinness barbecue sauce. Also look for a full-service bar featuring a variety of beers, wines and shooters and live music with an Irish bent several times a week.

822 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-874-7147, limerickjunction.com/

Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Mac McGee. A vibrant red exterior marks the entrance to the cheery and cozy Mac McGee Irish Pub locations in downtown historic Roswell at at the Battery Atlanta. You can nosh on Irish pub favorites cooked up in their from-scratch kitchen like shepherd’s pie or corned beef hash, then wash them down with a craft cocktail, beer or a selection from their robust whiskey list (they offer more than 150 bottles from around the globe).

936 Canton St., Roswell, 770-518- 2866 and 950 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. macmcgeepubs.com.

Marlay House. The folks who run this expat Irish hangout in beer-centric Decatur also drive the Mobile Marlay food truck, serving up their style of Guinness-battered fish and chips. The well-appointed vintage bar features 20 taps, with craft and seasonal selections, plus a full liquor list with plenty of Irish whiskeys.

426 W. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 404- 270-9950, themarlayhouse.com.

Meehan’s Public House. Meehan’s is an Irish eatery cooking up a full menu of classic Irish dishes (staples include bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and a corned beef Reuben) for brunch, lunch and dinner. A good selection of beer and live music on weekends make this watering hole worthy of a pit stop on your St. Paddy’s Day bar crawl.

2810 Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 770-433-1920 and 200 Peachtree St., Atlanta, 404-214-9821. meehanspublichouse.com.

O’Sullivan’s Pub. Head to the Decatur Square for European treats including Scotch eggs, Colcannon mash, fish and chips and Bavarian pretzels. Wash everything down with a cocktail like the Irish mule or the Sully gin and tonic, or choose from the pub’s selection of whiskey, bourbon and scotch.

111 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-377-8055, osullivanspub.com.

Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub. An authentic Irish pub experience awaits you at Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, where old world charm and a warm ambience meet. Their authentic vibes even won them Irish Pub of the Year by the Irish Pubs Global Federation in 2015 (it was actually the first year an American pub took home the honor). Get Old Dog’s recipe for Guinness Onion soup here.

12650 Crabapple Rd., Milton, 678-624-1090. oldeblinddog.com.

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House. Named for a Catholic priest in Atlanta during the Civil War who protested Sherman’s burning of churches and homes, Thos. O’Reilly’s serves Irish favorites including curry chips and Guinness beef stew, as well as less traditional items like Reuben nachos and a grilled feta sandwich. Save room for the Jameson bread pudding or more than 80 Irish whiskeys.

227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs. 404-843-8058, oreillyspublichouse.com.

Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

Wheelhouse Craft Pub & Kitchen. Dubliners Ian and Rob Macken — who have worked in Irish pubs all over the world, including Fado in Buckhead and Meehan’s in downtown Atlanta — and their wives, Kathryn and Stephanie, opened their own spot in Decatur in 2021. The space is meant to evoke “a living room with a bar,” Ian Macken said, with an elevated pub menu featuring fish and chips, burgers and the Macken cheese balls made with truffle cream sauce.

1479 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 470-240-4945, wheelhousepubdecatur.com.

