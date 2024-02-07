Cacao trees grow in the tropics around the equator. Cacao pods are brightly colored in shades of vivid orange, bright yellow, rich burgundy and deep red that grow directly out of the tree, not off of a branch like an orange or an apple. These colorful pods are harvested by hand and then carefully broken open to release the cacao beans, which are embedded in a moist, fibrous white pulp.

The beans are then set aside to ferment in their own juices for six to 10 days. Fermentation allows the bitter, fairly tasteless cacao to develop the rich flavors associated with chocolate. Once the beans have been fermented, they are laid out to dry. The dried beans are cleaned and roasted at low temperatures to further develop flavor. (Roasting also prepares the beans for the removal of the shell to extract the interior nib.) The taste of cacao nibs is bittersweet with the crunchy, toasty flavor of roasted nuts and is as close to eating pure cacao as you can get. (Think of cacao as the raw, unprocessed version of cocoa.)

The nibs are then finely ground and liquefied, resulting in what is called “chocolate liquor,” a mixture of cacao solids and cocoa butter — chocolate in its purest form. Pure chocolate liquor is very dark and bitter. Chocolate liquor may be hardened in molds to form baking chocolate, pressed to reduce the naturally occurring cocoa butter and then pulverized to make cocoa powder, or mixed with sugar and additional cocoa butter to make chocolate candy.

You will often see a percentage printed on the outside of a chocolate bar or bag of chocolate chips. In general, the higher the percentage, the more cacao and the less sugar, dairy, emulsifiers or other flavorings. This is the key to heart-healthy chocolate. The higher the percentage, the greater the access to the health benefits of chocolate.

RECIPES

As you prepare for Valentine’s Day, show your loved one some real love with heart-healthy dark chocolate. Mocha Bittersweet Chocolate Pudding, Chocolate Peanut Powder Dipping Sauce and Quinoa Superfood Truffles are certain to satisfy and satiate.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Mocha Bittersweet Chocolate Pudding

Pudding is often thought to be for kids, but it’s one of my favorite make-ahead desserts and I often serve it at adult dinner parties. This recipe is super-easy to prepare, lower in fat and sugar than many recipes and brimming with dark chocolate flavor. It’s a sweet treat you can feel good about loving.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Chocolate Peanut Powder Dipping Sauce

Traditional chocolate ganache is a mixture of chopped chocolate and heavy cream and makes the most amazing fondue-style dipping sauce for fruit, berries, cake, cookies, marshmallows and nuts. And it’s a fat bomb right at 100 calories a tablespoon. This easy recipe redo makes a rich, dark dipping sauce that is lower in calories and fat.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Quinoa Superfood Truffles

Truffles are usually made from chocolate and fat-laden heavy cream. These truffles are made of bits of good and good for you nuts, berries and cacao nibs held together with even more dark chocolate. The surprise ingredient is quinoa, a whole grain packed with nutrients, fiber and protein. Quinoa gives our truffles a crispy texture and bumps up the nutritional value even more.

1/2 cup uncooked, unrinsed quinoa

1 cup 72% cocoa bittersweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 cup cacao nibs

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup lightly sweetened dried cranberries

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick silicone baking sheet. Set aside.

Heat quinoa in a dry saucepan over medium heat until toasted and some of the grains have popped, about 3 minutes. Add bittersweet chocolate chips and coconut oil. Stir until melted and combined. Add cacao nibs, chopped pecans and lightly sweetened cranberries. Stir until well combined. (It’s going to look gritty!) Using a tablespoon, scoop the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Makes about 30.

Per truffle: 59 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 1 gram protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, trace sodium.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.