RECIPE: Spicy chicken with clementines is big on flavor, nutrition

Editor’s Note: Good and Good for You is a new biweekly column devoted to healthy cooking, written by Virginia Willis, chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author. Read it every other Wednesday at AJC.com and in the Food & Dining section of the printed Sunday edition.

Welcome to the Good and Good for You column: a real-life approach to health and wellness that arose out of my personal journey with losing weight. In the process, I realized that the most important concept is health gain, not weight loss.

We are often under the misassumption that if food tastes good, it’s bad for us, and if food is good for us, then it tastes bad. This cycle can lead to a life of deprivation if you are trying to live a healthy lifestyle. I am a firm believer that this does not have to be true.