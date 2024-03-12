BreakingNews
Food & Dining

Get a treat for the senses in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood with this dish

Dish of the Week: Tandoori cauliflower at Southern National
Tandoori cauliflower at Southern National is a tantalizing treat for the senses. Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen

Credit: Rebecca Carmen

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Some dishes can transport you to faraway places through the ingredients or cooking techniques. Chef Duane Nutter of Southern National in Summerhill has a knack for preparing a global dish that somehow manages to bring your tastebuds right back to the South.

In a new entree, he transforms a humble cruciferous vegetable. Cauliflower florets coated in tandoori spices are roasted to tender perfection, with crisp edges. The meaty hunks take on the deep reddish hue of the spices — sweet coriander, nutty fenugreek and the piney-citrus notes of cardamom. Light, fluffy granules of pearl couscous readily soak up the marinade.

Everything works together: Sauteed cremini mushrooms add a pleasant, earthy pop. Cashew cream provides slick richness. Spinach, reduced to its softened form, is reminiscent of Southern greens, especially alongside a cucumber-tomato relish. The colorful mélange is a tantalizing treat for the senses.

Southern National. 72 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 404-907-4245, southernational.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

