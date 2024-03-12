Get a treat for the senses in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood with this dish

Some dishes can transport you to faraway places through the ingredients or cooking techniques. Chef Duane Nutter of Southern National in Summerhill has a knack for preparing a global dish that somehow manages to bring your tastebuds right back to the South.

In a new entree, he transforms a humble cruciferous vegetable. Cauliflower florets coated in tandoori spices are roasted to tender perfection, with crisp edges. The meaty hunks take on the deep reddish hue of the spices — sweet coriander, nutty fenugreek and the piney-citrus notes of cardamom. Light, fluffy granules of pearl couscous readily soak up the marinade.

Everything works together: Sauteed cremini mushrooms add a pleasant, earthy pop. Cashew cream provides slick richness. Spinach, reduced to its softened form, is reminiscent of Southern greens, especially alongside a cucumber-tomato relish. The colorful mélange is a tantalizing treat for the senses.