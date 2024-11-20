I love a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich as much as anyone, but after a day or two, the flavors of butter, sage and cranberries grow tiresome. Instead of making a classic soup with the last bits of turkey, change things up with a fresh punch of seasonings that originate far from the United States.
A simple Thai-style green curry brings spice and umami to the leftover bird and any other cooked veggies you’ve got sitting around. Most of the ingredients are simple pantry staples; there’s no need to worry about taking up valuable real estate in the fridge.
Thai-style curry pastes are easy to find at the grocery store but brands vary widely in heat level, so it’s best to start with a small amount and add more to taste. Boost its flavor by blooming it first in coconut oil (vegetable oil will also work in a pinch), and then add the turkey to evenly incorporate the paste into the meat. For the liquid element, use a 2-to-1 ratio of full-fat coconut milk to water. (You can measure the water or just fill an empty coconut milk can.) A few tablespoons of fish sauce and fresh lime juice bring umami, salty and sour notes to the curry; as with the curry paste, you may want to adjust the amounts to taste.
This curry works well served over steamed white rice or rice noodles, and you can top it however you’d like. I prefer a flurry of fresh cilantro and a squeeze from a lime wedge, while my husband can’t go without chopped shallots.
Thai-Style Leftover Turkey Curry
2 tablespoons coconut oil or vegetable oil
2 to 4 tablespoons green curry paste, plus more to taste
1 pound leftover turkey, cut or shredded into bite-size pieces
2 (14-ounce) cans full-fat coconut milk
1 ¾ cups water
3 tablespoons fish sauce, plus more to taste
Up to 2 cups leftover roasted vegetables, cut into bite-size pieces (optional)
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus more to taste
Lime wedges, for serving
Salt, to taste
On the side: Steamed white rice or cooked rice noodles, for serving, plus toppings, such as cilantro and finely chopped shallots
Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the turkey and stir to coat. Stir in the coconut milk, water and fish sauce.
Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low, and cook until the turkey is flavorful and little pools of fat appear on top of the sauce, about 10 minutes. Add any optional roasted vegetables and gently simmer for a few minutes more to warm through.
Stir in the lime juice, then season to taste with salt and additional curry paste, fish sauce and lime juice. Serve with rice or noodles and toppings.
Serves 4.
Per serving (with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt): 654 calories (percent of calories from fat, 74), 31 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 56 grams total fat (48 grams saturated), 76 milligrams cholesterol, 1,300 milligrams sodium.
