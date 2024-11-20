I love a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich as much as anyone, but after a day or two, the flavors of butter, sage and cranberries grow tiresome. Instead of making a classic soup with the last bits of turkey, change things up with a fresh punch of seasonings that originate far from the United States.

A simple Thai-style green curry brings spice and umami to the leftover bird and any other cooked veggies you’ve got sitting around. Most of the ingredients are simple pantry staples; there’s no need to worry about taking up valuable real estate in the fridge.

Thai-style curry pastes are easy to find at the grocery store but brands vary widely in heat level, so it’s best to start with a small amount and add more to taste. Boost its flavor by blooming it first in coconut oil (vegetable oil will also work in a pinch), and then add the turkey to evenly incorporate the paste into the meat. For the liquid element, use a 2-to-1 ratio of full-fat coconut milk to water. (You can measure the water or just fill an empty coconut milk can.) A few tablespoons of fish sauce and fresh lime juice bring umami, salty and sour notes to the curry; as with the curry paste, you may want to adjust the amounts to taste.