Explore Taco Mac abruptly closes another Atlanta location in less than a month

Despite the closures across the country, Hooters plans to “remain open” as the company enters a restructuring phase.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay,” Sal Melilli, chief executive officer of Hooters of America, said in a press release. “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation.”

The closures are part of a new agreement to sell all company-owned stores in favor of a fully franchised model.

“As we look toward the future, we are committed to restoring the Hooters brand back to its roots and simplifying HOA’s operations by adopting a pure franchise model that will maximize the potential for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Inc., in a press release.

According to the company, the restructuring plan should be completed within 90 to 120 days.