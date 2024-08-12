Review: The Porter makes a triumphant return in Little Five Points

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

The Porter remains clearly and recognizably itself, a narrow, old-fashioned, casual tavern that revolves around beer. A destination for beer obsessives, it has an extensive and thoughtful draft list and an unparalleled cellar. The restaurant’s collection of thousands of bottles dates back decades and has been organized into a helpful menu — a project made possible by the Porter’s two-year shutdown, chef and partner E.J. Hodgkinson said.

The Porter’s team recommends trying the same beer in different vintages, an experience few other restaurants can replicate.

The food is just as good. The new menu thankfully isn’t too new, with such longtime favorites as the goat cheese fritters, salt and vinegar popcorn and pull-apart pretzel unchanged. Former chef Nick Rutherford, who opened the Porter Beer Bar with his wife, Molly Gunn, passed along those recipes, and the execution remains consistent.

The french fries, smashburger and fish and chips also remain the same, giving Hodgkinson leeway to be more creative and seasonal with the rest of the food.

Basics, such as the lil gem and baby kale salad, BLT and veggie burger, masterfully provide satisfaction, while other dishes, including the beef tartare, deep-fried hen of the woods mushrooms and the shrimp toast show a bit of fine-dining flair. The deeply savory beef tartare is meant to be eaten with a fork, with crunch and starch provided by crushed house-made cheddar potato chips, while head-on shrimp are strikingly beautiful on a thick slice of toasted sourdough.

The menu’s crowning achievement, though, might be the roast pork sandwich by way of Philadelphia. It might be the City of Brotherly Love’s less-famous sandwich, but it’s a masterpiece. Each component shows Hodgkinson’s uncommon attention to detail: The bread is from Philly bakery Amoroso, while the cheese is imported Italian sharp provolone — funkier and more flavorful than you typically find in the U.S. The pork is marinated for three days and roasted for several hours until it’s tender enough to eat with a spoon. Braised greens add a needed touch of vegetal bitterness, and the coup de grace is an impressively hot Calabrian chile relish.

The servers will warn you that the sandwich is really hot, but the character of the spiciness is challenging rather than punishing. Something about the mixture of heat and richness compels you to take another bite, and it’s shocking how quickly this big, messy sandwich can disappear.

Beyond their kindly cautions about the hot pepper relish, the Porter’s servers are fabulous. They work quickly, know the menu and seem to have a sixth sense for reading tables.

The Porter is a highly specific restaurant that caters to serious beer enthusiasts in a space that might not be appealing or accessible to everyone. Yet the restaurant overdelivers on every front, from the kitchen to the bar to the service. The Porter has achieved something truly unusual by taking a step forward without leaving its original supporters — or its identity — behind.

