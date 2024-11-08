With subtle sweetness and a salty-sour savoriness, Mignonette has a delicate balance of botanicals. Traditional ingredients, such as juniper, toasted coriander seed and lemon, provide a springboard for cocktail creativity, along with earthy notes of angelica root and bay leaf. Aromatic cubeb berry adds a flavor that’s like a cross between allspice and black pepper, joining bright citrus on the palate.

The surprise ingredient that you just can’t put your finger on when inhaling the gin’s aromas is the Vidalia onion — and, yes, it works. The hybrid sweet onion, only grown in Georgia, doesn’t overpower the distillation while symphonizing with the other botanicals.

Olive oil and salt are distilled separately, Mayfield said, and are combined with the onion, providing a shot of umami that makes the gin a worthwhile sipping spirit and cocktail base.

Gin Mignonette is bottled at 94 proof (47% alcohol by volume), and proceeds from sales go to Oyster South, an organization that provides resources to oyster farmers and promotes healthy waters in Southern states.

“Being a small business and working with so many bars and restaurants that are also small businesses,” Mayfield said, “it’s important to us to shine a light on all the local farmers working hard to bring fresh seasonal foods to their communities.”

The gin debuted in mid-October at Landlocked, Oyster South’s annual fundraiser, in a cocktail created by Miles Macquarrie, co-owner of Kimball House in Decatur.

“Gin Mignonette is savory and powerful,” said Macquarrie, who recently won the 2024 Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktail award. “Gibsons and martinis are a perfect match for it, but I think sours and savory gin and tonics is another great way to use it.”

Macquarrie has a preserved lemon gimlet on the menu at Kimball House. The classic, usually prepared simply with gin and a lime cordial, is amped up with herbal yellow Chartreuse and a touch of olive oil, which contrast with, and yet complement, Gin Mignonette’s botanicals. Preserved lemon provides citrus acidity and rounds out the sweetness.

Mignonette is available widely in metro area stores, restaurants and bars.

Murrell’s Row Spirits’ Gin Mignonette. $32.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. murrellsrowspirits.com

