Love oysters? A new gin from a Decatur distillery uses them as inspiration

Murrell's Row Spirits' new Gin Mignonette is inspired by a Gibson, as well as the pairing of oysters and martinis.

Murrell's Row Spirits' new Gin Mignonette is inspired by a Gibson, as well as the pairing of oysters and martinis.
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
57 minutes ago

The oyster is a delicacy, a silken, briny protein pulled from a rough shell. The humble bivalve also is the inspiration for Murrell’s Row Spirits’ new gin expression.

Gin Mignonette is meant to bring out the best of an oyster’s flavor, just like a Gibson, the version of a martini that has the bite of a cocktail onion instead of a lemon twist or olive.

Lee Mayfield, who launched Decatur-based Murrell’s Row Spirits in 2015 with partners Bo Brown and Nathan Evick, said they were “so inspired by the classic Gibson martini and dirty martini that we wanted to make a savory gin to be paired with oysters,” but one that also drinks beautifully on its own, or in other highballs or cocktails.

With subtle sweetness and a salty-sour savoriness, Mignonette has a delicate balance of botanicals. Traditional ingredients, such as juniper, toasted coriander seed and lemon, provide a springboard for cocktail creativity, along with earthy notes of angelica root and bay leaf. Aromatic cubeb berry adds a flavor that’s like a cross between allspice and black pepper, joining bright citrus on the palate.

ExploreCocktail, wine and beer news
Gin Mignonette's botanicals and savory ingredients make it a springboard for bartender creativity, as well as enjoyable by itself.

The surprise ingredient that you just can’t put your finger on when inhaling the gin’s aromas is the Vidalia onion — and, yes, it works. The hybrid sweet onion, only grown in Georgia, doesn’t overpower the distillation while symphonizing with the other botanicals.

Olive oil and salt are distilled separately, Mayfield said, and are combined with the onion, providing a shot of umami that makes the gin a worthwhile sipping spirit and cocktail base.

Gin Mignonette is bottled at 94 proof (47% alcohol by volume), and proceeds from sales go to Oyster South, an organization that provides resources to oyster farmers and promotes healthy waters in Southern states.

“Being a small business and working with so many bars and restaurants that are also small businesses,” Mayfield said, “it’s important to us to shine a light on all the local farmers working hard to bring fresh seasonal foods to their communities.”

ExploreLocal distillery creates amaro with the flavor of Atlanta
Preserved lemon gimlet from Kimball House.

The gin debuted in mid-October at Landlocked, Oyster South’s annual fundraiser, in a cocktail created by Miles Macquarrie, co-owner of Kimball House in Decatur.

“Gin Mignonette is savory and powerful,” said Macquarrie, who recently won the 2024 Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktail award. “Gibsons and martinis are a perfect match for it, but I think sours and savory gin and tonics is another great way to use it.”

Macquarrie has a preserved lemon gimlet on the menu at Kimball House. The classic, usually prepared simply with gin and a lime cordial, is amped up with herbal yellow Chartreuse and a touch of olive oil, which contrast with, and yet complement, Gin Mignonette’s botanicals. Preserved lemon provides citrus acidity and rounds out the sweetness.

Mignonette is available widely in metro area stores, restaurants and bars.

Murrell’s Row Spirits’ Gin Mignonette. $32.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. murrellsrowspirits.com

ExploreRegional Southern dining coverage

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

