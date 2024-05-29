Rosa Jackson, the author of “Nicoise: Market-Inspired Cooking from France’s Sunniest City” (Norton, $39.99), confesses to having “a love-hate relationship with summer.” But unlike other residents of Nice, France, who escape to the mountains to avoid the intense heat and crowds, she chooses to make the most of the summer hotspot she calls home.

For Jackson, that means picnicking on the beach, watching jazz quartet performances in the street, and cooking French Riviera specialties at home with sun-ripened produce.

Chief among them is ratatouille, the colorful vegetable stew which, she contends, “is not a recipe I take lightly.” She explains that, unlike the perfectly shaped dome depicted in the Disney cartoon of the same name, true ratatouille is “more of a joyous mishmash.” Her vivid description prompted me to follow her careful instructions, frying each vegetable separately before simmering them together with passata (strained tomatoes, and store-bought is fine). I was so pleased with the result that I later made her Moroccan-spiced lamb meatballs with chickpea salad — another huge hit.