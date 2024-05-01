She knew what she had to do: “Slow down and try to remove the clutter and the noise and the excess so that the simple goodness of food can shine.”

I recently had a similar reckoning — not while strolling along a tranquil beach, sadly, but while rummaging through my overflowing cupboards and fridge and finding nothing for dinner. I’ve been on a tossing and reorganizing binge since.

Explore More cookbook reviews

I knew I could count on Fahr for guidance on a long-term maintenance plan. Her friendly, unfussy approach won me over in her first book, “Keeping It Simple” (Hardie Grant, 2020), and I’ve been drawn to her bright-flavored recipes since.

“Cook Simply, Live Fully” organizes recipes according to energy level and motivation: Lap Dinners (Hibachi-ish 5-Minute Shrimp, Skillet Eggs with Asparagus and Feta); Coffee Table Dinners (Charred Zucchini and Scallion Pasta with Caramelized Lemon; Sheet Pan Sumac and Yogurt Chicken Thighs — both of which I tried and loved); and At the Dinner Table (Harissa-Poached Salmon with Tomatoes, Gingery Chicken Meatballs with Coconut Rice).

All oven recipes are set to 400 degrees so vegetables and proteins can be easily swapped or added. Charts provide quick references for prepping and cooking vegetables in basic ways, seasoning creatively, and pairing wine with various flavor combos. The required cooking tools are minimal and she pledges to keep us from filling our pantries with items we’ll use only once.

With each sticky note I place, marking a simpler recipe to try, I feel one step closer to Zen.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.