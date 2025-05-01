The popularity of lighter, chillable red wines doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and we couldn’t be happier.
Hopefully, this trend will result in all red wines being served cooler than room temperature. Not only is a cooler beverage more refreshing, but the drop in temperature for the alcohol also can temper its “heat” (the feeling of warmth or flushed skin that some people experience after drinking) as well as the harshness of its acidity. Minimizing both of those qualities enables drinkers to enjoy more fully the aromatics and flavors of the wine.
The natural wine realm has embraced this style, but a slight chill also brings a welcome lift to more traditional styles of light red. For example, there are many classic Italian reds that are intrinsically light and fresh. For spring and summer drinking, swapping a Barolo for a barbera is the pro move for pairing with lighter food, while still keeping a classic Piedmont wine in your glass. That lovely, robust zinfandel you love with burgers on the grill? A light cooldown would go miles toward refreshment.
You should note that wines that are more intensely tannic or oaked should not go into the “chilled” zone.
What we suggest is putting a red in the fridge after the grill has started. In the 15-20 minutes that it takes to cook the burgers, your red should be at a pleasant temperature.
The field of lighter-bodied, lower-alcohol red wines is wider than ever, and thankfully there even are some great ones under $20, — a fast disappearing price range for quality wines. Here is a selection of some current favorites to seek out:
Martin Texier Preyna 2023. Martin is following in the footsteps of his father, Eric Texier, a legend in natural winemaking in the Northern Rhône valley of France. Preyna is on the reasonable splurge side of pricing (mid-$30s) and showcases grenache and cinsault at their most graceful. Wild strawberry and hibiscus combine in this ethereal, very light red.
G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso 2023. Perhaps the world’s most versatile red under $20, year over year we delight in this wine. It is a blend of nebbiolo, barbera and dolcetto, with small amounts of freisa, albarossa and pinot noir. Juicy yet grounded in a pleasant, herbal earthiness, this is a perfect pizza wine. Selling for around $18, it’s a steal from this classic Barolo producer.
Opstal Cinsault 2023. Another under-$20 stunner, this South African red showcases the bright cherry, peppery potential of a 100% cinsault wine. This one handles a chill very well and is a great red option for spicier foods.
Graci Etna Rosso 2022. This is an outstanding version of the nerello mascalese grape that is native to the Mount Etna region of Sicily in Italy. Bursting with deep red fruit and dark minerality, it will be in our personal rotation through the summer.
