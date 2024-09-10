Food & Dining

Atlanta chef named to Food & Wine’s 2024 Best New Chefs list

In 2016, Erika Council began making biscuits for pop up dinners and now she has a biscuit delivery service. Courtesy of Erika Council

Credit: Erika Council

Credit: Erika Council

In 2016, Erika Council began making biscuits for pop up dinners and now she has a biscuit delivery service. Courtesy of Erika Council
By
54 minutes ago

Erika Council, founder and chef of Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Co., was named to Food & Wine’s 2024 Best New Chefs list.

Council is one of 13 chefs from around the country to earn a spot on the list, which honors chefs who are “leaders at the stove, creating food that is innovative, disruptive, highly personal and delicious,” according to a news release.

The monthslong selection process is open to chefs who have been in charge of a kitchen or pastry program for five years or less. Food & Wine solicits nominations from Best New Chef alums, food writers, cookbook authors and other experts, then sends scouts to restaurants in search of promising new chefs.

“For this class of best new chefs, ‘fusion’ is something to celebrate, borders are imaginary constructs and the world is a delicious pantry to pull from,” restaurant editor Raphael Brion said in a prepared statement.

This year’s winners will also participate in the Best New Chef Mentorship Program, which aims to support the chefs as they grow in their careers.

Council spent years making biscuits in her grandmother’s soul food restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but she really started to perfect them while baking on her own to relieve the stress of her corporate job.

Erika Council of Bomb Biscuit Co. Courtesy of Erika Council

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

She started Bomb Biscuits as a pop-up and biscuit delivery service in 2016, and now operates a brick-and-mortar location in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Council also published a cookbook, “Still We Rise,” which includes more than 70 recipes and highlights the contributions of Black bakers and chefs who came before her.

Earlier this year, Council was named a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category, and Bomb Biscuit Co. was included in The New York Times’ 2023 Restaurant List, which recognized the 50 most exciting restaurants in the US.

Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs list has recognized 389 chefs since its inception in 1988. Previous Atlanta winners include pitmaster Bryan Furman, who let Council operate pop-ups at his restaurant in her early years and plans to open a new eatery in the coming months.

The full Best New Chefs list can be found online at foodandwine.com/bestnewchefs2024 and in the October print issue of Food & Wine starting Sept. 20.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Behind the nonprofit helping a diverse new generation of culinary professionals heat up...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Review: Eclectic barbecue experience awaits at Gene’s in East Lake
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns for its 13th year with carnival theme
Placeholder Image

Credit: jesse garrett 678/462/4959

Chef Craig Richards to debut restaurant Elise at Woodruff Arts Center in 2025
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Wahoo Grill owner shares 20 years of joy in Decatur 6m ago
Try this sandwich that’s straight outta Philly, by way of Tucker24m ago
Stock Up: 3 suggestions to make mealtime easier39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability2h ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed