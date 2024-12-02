Breaking: Get ready for temps in the 20s, slim chance of snow flurries in North Georgia
Review: Natalie Bianca impresses in Cascade Heights

The adobo salmon at Natalie Bianca was cooked to near perfection, far exceeding expectations. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
1 hour ago

Natalie Bianca, a new restaurant in southwest Atlanta’s Cascade Heights neighborhood, has plenty of soul, but what it really seems to need is more bodies.

Named after a late friend of owner Jamshad “Jaamy” Zarnegar, Natalie Bianca honors the memory of its namesake with above-average food, drink and service. The staff is welcoming and friendly, and the warmly-lit dining room feels cozy and relaxing.

But during two dinners there, the combination sadly had not enticed many other diners.

Restaurateur Jamshad "Jaamy" Zarnegar is behind the new restaurant Natalie Bianca in Atlanta's Cascade Heights neighborhood. (Courtesy of Natalie Bianca)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Many of the dishes, such as fried green tomatoes, clearly are Southern, but you’re just as likely to find flavors from France, Italy or Mexico. The prices are reasonable, especially considering the portion sizes. Entrees are in the $24-$28 range, and most easily could feed two people.

And for $22 you can get a sample of every appetizer on the menu except the potato onion pancakes. The latter might be the best small plate on the menu — charred and served with multiple savory sauces, like a good scallion pancake you might find at an Asian restaurant. The other standout appetizers were the delicately tender polenta cakes and the impressively flavorful black bean-stuffed crepe.

You can get a classic dish of tender beef short rib with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans at Natalie Bianca. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Diners also should try Natalie Bianca’s impressively sophisticated beverage selection, including its refined cocktail list. The Natalie had a balanced bitterness that will impress Negroni lovers, while the cognac-based For Liz will appeal to anyone who enjoys a Manhattan. However, the restaurant’s version of an espresso martini is less traditional, leaning more to the sweet and creamy side. All cocktails are priced at $14.

The wine list also has some interesting choices, including a crémant from Limoux, one of the few wine regions that can claim to have soil and weather similar to that of Champagne. The menu’s only rosé — light, but fragrant — hails from Greece, and the rest of the far-ranging list includes a vinho verde from Portugal, riesling from Germany and cabernet sauvignon from the state of Washington.

The entrees really are the star of the show, though, with a couple of options that far exceeded expectations. The adobo salmon especially knocked my socks off; the description sounds like something you might cook at home — a salmon filet coated in a Caribbean-style, dry adobo rub and grilled — but the execution was near perfect: the interior moist and tender and the edges blackened and crispy. It’s one of the better pieces of salmon I’ve had in some time. It’s notable that salmon also shows up in several other dishes at the restaurant.

Another excellent entree is the shrimp pasta, a dish I typically would avoid at a restaurant that doesn’t make its own noodles. But skipping it would have been a mistake. The dish was a surprising flavor bomb, thanks to an outrageously flavorful, creamy garlic sauce. Also, the sauteed shrimp were nicely cooked, with a firm but pliant texture; and the toasted breadcrumbs held up well in the sauce, providing a satisfying crunch.

The shrimp pasta at Natalie Bianca is a surprising flavor bomb, thanks to an intense, creamy garlic sauce. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Among other dishes, the beef short rib and beef burger were tasty, but weren’t on the level of the seafood. On the other hand, a quesadilla with black beans and salmon — a bit of an odd combo — was surprisingly flavorful, with plenty of grilled onions and peppers.

It’s hard to evaluate the service at Natalie Bianca. One dinner was fine, although the staff came by our table a little too often since there was hardly anyone else to serve. There were more customers the second time around, but a troublesome table near us complained and sent back a dish. With the server’s attention diverted, our meal dragged on much too long.

Natalie Bianca is a very good restaurant that deserves more customers. The menu has some very high peaks, the beverage program is better than many and the servers are eager to please. For anyone in that area of Atlanta, it would be worthwhile getting to know Natalie Bianca.

This dessert at Natalie Bianca provides a huge slice of decadent butter pecan cake with a pecan cookie and ice cream. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

NATALIE BIANCA

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: mainly Southern

Service: solid, but it occasionally lagged

Noise level: low

Recommended dishes: polenta, potato onion pancakes, black bean crepes, Caesar salad, beef short rib, shrimp pasta, adobo salmon, salmon and black bean quesadilla, churros, chocolate pecan pie

Vegetarian dishes: fried green tomatoes, polenta, potato onion pancakes, black bean crepes, harvest salad, Caesar salad, black bean soup, vegan entree plate

Alcohol: full bar with a short, solid wine list

Price range: $25-$50 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Sundays

Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, with street-level entrance

Parking: free on street nearby

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: taken via Resy, but not necessary

Outdoor dining: yes

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 2317 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. 470-312-2022

Website: instagram.com/nataliebiancaatl

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

