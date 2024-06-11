Restaurant News

Take toast to the next level at this Buckhead restaurant

Dish of the Week: Peach tartine at Lucian Books and Wine
Peach tartine at Lucian Books and Wine

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Peach tartine at Lucian Books and Wine
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

If you go strolling in Denmark, there are lots of places dedicated to tartines — where thin rye plays host to imaginative toppings. At Lucian Books and Wine, Justin Paolini puts a Southern spin on these open-face sandwiches, in which the components balance one another.

At the heart of the sturdy composition is toasted focaccia that is crusty, but with a pillowy, ultra-tender interior. Its slight sourdough tang is a great contrast to the sweetness of ripe peach slices. The mildness of creamy whipped ricotta intensifies the peach flavor and peppery leaves of arugula add bite. The rings of caramelized onion are silky, rich and sweetly savory, and strands of smoky, salty speck lend a woodsy earthiness to the heaping creation.

With fragrant ripe peach aromas, it’s the perfect mix of sweet, savory, soft and hearty. This dish is more substantial than toast, but less structured than a sandwich. And it is perfect with juicy Georgia peaches.

ExploreREVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week

Lucian Books and Wine. 3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

