If you go strolling in Denmark, there are lots of places dedicated to tartines — where thin rye plays host to imaginative toppings. At Lucian Books and Wine, Justin Paolini puts a Southern spin on these open-face sandwiches, in which the components balance one another.

At the heart of the sturdy composition is toasted focaccia that is crusty, but with a pillowy, ultra-tender interior. Its slight sourdough tang is a great contrast to the sweetness of ripe peach slices. The mildness of creamy whipped ricotta intensifies the peach flavor and peppery leaves of arugula add bite. The rings of caramelized onion are silky, rich and sweetly savory, and strands of smoky, salty speck lend a woodsy earthiness to the heaping creation.

With fragrant ripe peach aromas, it’s the perfect mix of sweet, savory, soft and hearty. This dish is more substantial than toast, but less structured than a sandwich. And it is perfect with juicy Georgia peaches.