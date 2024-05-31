Argonaut Fish Bar opening this weekend in the heart of Kirkwood

The menu includes oysters; a poke bowl with ahi tuna or Norwegian salmon; a shrimp and lobster roll; a blackened grouper sandwich; and ceviche. Crudo is prepared with a choice of salmon, tuna or hamachi and finishes such as Mediterranean with olive oil, shallots, sea salt and cracked pepper, citrus zest and jalapeno.

Options for patrons who don’t eat fish include a smash burger and a handful of salads.

“We’re going to have a little bit of everything to accommodate everybody we can,” said David Cunningham, who co-owns the restaurant with Brandon Nelson. “We’re not doing anything too over the top. We just want to use quality products and execute really well.”

The Argonaut space, which Cunningham describes as “light and bright,” has 24-foot ceilings and large windows across the storefront. The decor, which he describes as “coastal industrial,” includes natural wood tones and a color palette of whites and light blues and greys, along with industrial lighting fixtures and elements that mimic ships and seafood including porthole windows a concrete fish along the front of the downstairs bar.

The eatery’s name also reflects the nautical theme. The Argonauts were the group who traveled with Jason on the Argo ship in Greek mythology. The argonaut is also a type of octopus.

The ground floor area seats about 70 guests, while the upstairs mezzanine area, dubbed the Kraken’s Den, features a lounge, satellite bar and seating for 30. An outdoor patio offers additional seating for 30 guests.

Cunningham and Nelson have extensive experience in the hospitality industry. They co-own bourbon bar Grant Park Social with Mario Johnson, and Cunningham previously served as the director of operations for Johnson’s two other Atlanta concepts, the Beverly and Lock and Key.

Cunningham leaned on his extensive bar experience to develop the primary, downstairs beverage program, along with Colton Harris, who served as the bar manager at Grant Park Social. The cocktail list will highlight tequilas and rums, and “floral, colorful drinks with garnishments. I wanted to go a completely different direction than the bourbon world I’ve been immersed in,” Cunningham said.

But bourbon fans are still in luck: The upstairs bar area will focus on specialty bourbons and other spirits.

Argonaut’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Argonaut Fish Bar:

1963 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-200-0280, theargonautatl.com

