3 ways to advance your holiday cookie game

Packages of vegan cookies. (Courtesy of Jamie Dennis)

Credit: Jamie Dennis

Credit: Jamie Dennis

Packages of vegan cookies. (Courtesy of Jamie Dennis)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

It’s time to plan your cookie game for the holidays.

Vegan cookies, dough

Jamie Dennis of Jamie’s Cookie Dough in Lawrenceville has you covered, whether you want to ship a holiday cookie box anywhere in the country or drop by a local farmers market and purchase dough to bake at home. Baked cookies also are available at several stores. Holiday cookie boxes will be ready at the end of November and will include peppermint bark cookies, gingerbread and vegan “nutella” shortbread. All her cookies are vegan, but they have a texture and flavors that won’t leave anyone feeling deprived.

Cookies start at $3.50, dough starts at $6.50, boxes start at $36 (including shipping). Available at Plant Based Pizzeria, Urban Grind, Condesa Coffee, the Alpharetta farmers market through the end of November, the Marietta farmers market year-round and jamiescookiedough.com.

Cookie mix. (Courtesy of Jessica Davis)

Credit: Jessica Davis

Credit: Jessica Davis

Cookie mix

Pastry chefs Kristy Holdgate and Jessica Davis of Scratch Cookie Co. in Charleston, South Carolina, take all the measuring out of baking fresh cookies with their mixes, which come in five flavors: snickerdoodle, confetti, chocolate chip, espresso chocolate chip and pecan chewy cookie bar. With a bag of mix, a stick of butter, an egg or two and a few minutes of stirring, you’ll have cookies coming out of the oven in about 10 minutes. Our guests’ favorite was the pecan chewy cookie bar, a Lowcountry treat that makes 16 squares with crisp, sugary tops and lots of pecans.

$10 per 18-ounce bag. Available at scratchcookieco.com.

Sweet potato cookies. (Courtesy of Karen Ervin)

Credit: Karen Ervin

Credit: Karen Ervin

Sweet potato cookies

Karen Ervin of Yams Foods in Mableton specializes in sweet potato cookies baked from a recipe inspired by her grandmother, who ate a baked sweet potato every day. The cookies are 3-inch rounds with a touch of cinnamon and the texture of shortbread. You can order sweet potato cookies plain or topped with chocolate chips, pecans or raisins. Ervin also offers sweet potato doughnuts, pie, pound cake and cornbread, as well as seasonal cookies decorated for fall and the holidays, including a Christmas cookie tree.

$12.99 for a dozen plain cookies, $14.99 with raisins, $15.99 with pecans or chocolate chips. Available at yamsfoods.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

