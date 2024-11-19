Cookies start at $3.50, dough starts at $6.50, boxes start at $36 (including shipping). Available at Plant Based Pizzeria, Urban Grind, Condesa Coffee, the Alpharetta farmers market through the end of November, the Marietta farmers market year-round and jamiescookiedough.com.

Credit: Jessica Davis Credit: Jessica Davis

Cookie mix

Pastry chefs Kristy Holdgate and Jessica Davis of Scratch Cookie Co. in Charleston, South Carolina, take all the measuring out of baking fresh cookies with their mixes, which come in five flavors: snickerdoodle, confetti, chocolate chip, espresso chocolate chip and pecan chewy cookie bar. With a bag of mix, a stick of butter, an egg or two and a few minutes of stirring, you’ll have cookies coming out of the oven in about 10 minutes. Our guests’ favorite was the pecan chewy cookie bar, a Lowcountry treat that makes 16 squares with crisp, sugary tops and lots of pecans.

$10 per 18-ounce bag. Available at scratchcookieco.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Karen Ervin Credit: Karen Ervin

Sweet potato cookies Karen Ervin of Yams Foods in Mableton specializes in sweet potato cookies baked from a recipe inspired by her grandmother, who ate a baked sweet potato every day. The cookies are 3-inch rounds with a touch of cinnamon and the texture of shortbread. You can order sweet potato cookies plain or topped with chocolate chips, pecans or raisins. Ervin also offers sweet potato doughnuts, pie, pound cake and cornbread, as well as seasonal cookies decorated for fall and the holidays, including a Christmas cookie tree. $12.99 for a dozen plain cookies, $14.99 with raisins, $15.99 with pecans or chocolate chips. Available at yamsfoods.com.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.