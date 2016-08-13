Atlanta in the ’70s: photo exhibit shows a strange old world

Among the classic images that Lewis captured:

•A marcelled Maynard Jackson at his elaborate inaugural, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing behind him.

•Krishna Consciousness devotees, clad in dhotis and high-top Converse sneakers, joyfully banging their two-headed drums in Piedmont Park.

•A fabulous gay pride cohort, awash in feathers and parasols, waving from the windows, roof, bed and hood of a blue pickup truck.

In 1997 Boyd moved to Los Angeles to teach high school and middle school. Now retired, Lewis said he found teaching as rewarding as journalism. “You’d get the fulfillment and feedback every day you walked into the classroom.”

Lewis’ curiosity was tireless, and the result of his watchfulness is this colorful record. “There were better photographers than I, more evocative audio artists and God knows, more story-telling writers,” Lewis said recently. “But I can’t think of anyone else who did it all.”

“Flashback: Atlanta in the 70s, The Photography of Boyd Lewis,” at the Margaret Mitchell House, through Jan. 16, 2017; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays; $13 adults, $10 seniors and students; $8.50 children; free for Atlanta History Center members and children under 4; 979 Crescent Ave., MargaretMitchellHouse.com.