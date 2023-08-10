Mercer to offer free leadership certification for Gwinnett teachers

Gwinnett County’s school system, in an effort to recruit and retain more of its educators, is starting a new program for teachers interested in school leadership positions to earn a free certification from Mercer University.

The district announced the program in a news release this week, stating the program intends to provide a “pathway for continued leadership and career growth.” The certification is required to become an assistant principal in Gwinnett.

School district leaders have turned attention to retention in recent months, particularly after a school board presentation highlighted that Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, outpaces the state and national average for teacher turnover.

Teachers who enroll are required to sign a contract to continue working in Gwinnett through the end of the 2025-2026 school year. They must also submit a verification form from their principal, provide transcripts and complete the Georgia Assessments for the Certification of Educators ethics assessment for educational leaders.

The program is four semesters and conducted online and in person. The in-person portion is one Saturday per month and held at Mercer’s Atlanta campus.

Teachers must apply by Aug. 15 for classes that begin Aug. 21. They can also apply to start the program in January. The application deadline for that semester is Jan. 3. Mercer waived the application fee for the program.

This is the second free educational opportunity for Gwinnett educators introduced in recent months. Gwinnett announced in June that teachers could earn a master’s degree in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education from Georgia State University at no cost.

The district also partners with Mercer University to allow some Paul Duke STEM High School seniors to participate in dual enrollment cybersecurity classes, which include experience with the FBI Atlanta office.