Kemp gives teachers help buying classroom supplies

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $125 grants on Friday. They will work in the same way as the same-sized grants he gave teachers last spring, using his office’s portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“I just want to tell you that we are celebrating as you prepare for the new school year, and we just want to thank our teachers and all the support staff,” Kemp said at Ola High School in McDonough during a visit with his wife, Marty.