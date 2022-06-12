ajc logo
Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 11, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, speaks during the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 11, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, speaks during the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Get Schooled Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In the high-stakes contest for teacher support in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams essentially told Republican Brian Kemp today, “I’ll see your bet and more than double it.”

AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein writes that Abrams wants to raise the minimum salary for Georgia public school teachers to $50,000 a year if elected governor, part of a four-year plan that would hike the pay of K-12 educators by $11,000.

ExploreCandidates for governor make case to school board members

Kemp has already tried to entice teachers to his camp with money, delivering on a 2018 promise to increase annual teacher pay by $5,000. He made good on $3,000 of that pledge in 2019. This year, faced with a challenge by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary for governor, Kemp ponied up the remaining $2,000.

Here’s my question: Is the cash enough?

Yes, teachers want better salaries, but they also want better working conditions and to be treated as professionals. A Rand report examined the role of the COVID-19 pandemic in educator resignations and found stress was the most common reason for teachers leaving their jobs early — almost twice as common as insufficient pay.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Governor Brian P. Kemp speaks at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Governor Brian P. Kemp speaks at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Governor Brian P. Kemp speaks at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

And that is where Kemp could be on shakier ground. He endorsed politically motivated legislation this year to ban books and restrict classroom discussions of gender, race and racism. “From the classroom to the ball field, there are those who want to divide our kids along political lines, push partisan agendas, and indoctrinate students from all walks of life,” he said.

In her education policy statement, Abrams countered, “Some topics like slavery, segregation or the Trail of Tears are difficult, but our children must be given age-appropriate lessons and context. Parents and teachers should take part in these conversations; however, no school should face sanctions for teaching an accurate history of this nation or for preparing our children for the diverse world in which they live.”

In proposing to hike the state base salary for teachers from $39,092 to $50,000, Abrams would make Georgia teachers among the most well-paid in the country. Is that enough to win your vote?

