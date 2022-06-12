Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?

Combined Shape Caption SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Governor Brian P. Kemp speaks at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Combined Shape Caption SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 10, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Governor Brian P. Kemp speaks at the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

And that is where Kemp could be on shakier ground. He endorsed politically motivated legislation this year to ban books and restrict classroom discussions of gender, race and racism. “From the classroom to the ball field, there are those who want to divide our kids along political lines, push partisan agendas, and indoctrinate students from all walks of life,” he said.

In her education policy statement, Abrams countered, “Some topics like slavery, segregation or the Trail of Tears are difficult, but our children must be given age-appropriate lessons and context. Parents and teachers should take part in these conversations; however, no school should face sanctions for teaching an accurate history of this nation or for preparing our children for the diverse world in which they live.”

In proposing to hike the state base salary for teachers from $39,092 to $50,000, Abrams would make Georgia teachers among the most well-paid in the country. Is that enough to win your vote?