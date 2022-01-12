Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kemp commits $47 million in federal COVID-19 relief for education

Gov. Brian Kemp met with education officials at Ball Ground Elementary School on Aug. 6, 2021. In 2022, he will use federal COVID-19 school relief funding to give every teacher $125 for classroom expenses. (Special)
caption arrowCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp met with education officials at Ball Ground Elementary School on Aug. 6, 2021. In 2022, he will use federal COVID-19 school relief funding to give every teacher $125 for classroom expenses. (Special)

Credit: Special

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 15 minutes ago
The largest chunk gives teachers $125 for classroom expenses

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced how he will distribute more of the discretionary funding Congress gave him and other governors for pandemic relief in education.

Money for classroom expenses is his largest line item in the $47 million disbursement.

Teachers often dig into their own pockets to pay for things like books, pencils, facial tissues and rugs. Kemp is giving $125 classroom grants for all K-12 teachers and paraprofessionals in the state toward their expenses.

That allocation totals $15.4 million — about a third of this latest round of pass-through funding.

The money is from the federal Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund. Kemp has previously moved larger sums. For instance, he announced a $105 million allocation in August 2020 that included $29 million for school broadband extension.

More than half of the current outlay will go toward K-12 schools and related services, including $4.7 million for dyslexia screening and intervention and $4 million for 10 future charter schools. About $18 million is dedicated to college students, mostly to expand the pipeline of teachers, nurses and commercial drivers.

“With this new round of support, we will help get our educators and students across the finish line of the pandemic,” Kemp said in his announcement.

This federal funding is separate from the $2,000 teacher pay raise the governor has said he will put in the state budget for teachers.

A report last week by the largest educator advocacy group in the state, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, found that more than 90% of teachers and administrators surveyed last fall saw a shortage in substitute teachers and bus drivers. The report notes that state funding for substitute teachers and busing has not kept up with costs.

Kemp is underfunding the state school funding formula, which calculates that they should be getting $383 million more. The Associated Press reported this week that Kemp plans to ask lawmakers to budget the full amount. The pay raise and full funding for Georgia’s Quality Basic Education funding formula would add $844 million to the state budget, the AP reported.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Metro Atlanta schools battle to stay open amid COVID staff shortages
49m ago
Georgia universities report spike in COVID-19 cases
56m ago
Atlanta Public Schools’ human resources chief leaving for Georgia Tech
9h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top