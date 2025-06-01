Explore Two suspects indicted in death of teen during Cobb apartment shootout

According to Cobb County police, Hammonds’ son, Anthony Lockett, 22, of Kennesaw, had been inside the apartment when an argument broke out. Officials did not say what the argument was about, but Lockett later returned with family members and confronted the people inside the apartment, according to officials.

Police said he fired multiple shots into the apartment, one of which struck Parker. Then, someone inside the apartment returned fire, which led to Hammonds being struck, according to authorities. She was taken to the parking lot, where first responders found her and rushed her to the hospital, where she was described as stable.

Lockett was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder. Police did not say if any additional arrests would be made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Representatives for Kennesaw State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The apartment complex is across the street from the university’s Fifth Third Stadium.

