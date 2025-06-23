Credit: Bita Honarvar Credit: Bita Honarvar

Benjamin E. Mays, former president of our Board of Education, said the tragedy of life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal; rather, it lies in having no goal to reach. With his wisdom as our North Star, we have set a bold goal of having teacher salaries average $100,000 by 2030. This aspirational goal is about more than money. We believe that great teachers in front of our children are integral to building a thriving community. Research shows that teachers have the most significant impact on student learning. Continuing to strengthen our teaching force will ensure our children are best prepared for life after school. We want Atlanta’s public-school graduates to live choice-filled lives that equip them to make a positive impact on the world.

How do we make Atlanta Public Schools the most desired location to be a teacher?

Here are five key areas:

Efficiency and effectiveness: Frankly, it will take doing things a bit differently and accelerating some practices already underway. We have to become more efficient and effective as a school district. We must continue to invest in compensation, but we will need to use our resources more strategically to achieve that goal.

Leadership matters: Just as teachers have the biggest impact on students, leadership has the biggest impact on teachers. We have and will continue to strengthen our leadership pipeline and ensure we hire and retain the best school leaders.

Listening: We must continue to create space for teachers to amplify their voices and agency. When we listen to teachers, we elevate the very people who make academic success possible each and every day. Teachers are on the front lines and deserve to have a voice and input in decision-making, such as curriculum, training needs and adequate planning time. In fact, we need their voices to inform our work. We are committed to ensuring APS leaders create environments where teachers feel valued, heard and supported.

The basics: We must return to the basics of teaching and learning. This includes allowing teachers to focus on mastering a few “things” and allowing those “things” an opportunity to take root. We must train them based on their needs to ensure they are best positioned for success, which, ultimately, will position Atlanta’s children for success. Our recent literacy adoption began this year, and we will continue to lean into this space. Yes, urgency matters, but a commitment to being consistent and resilient is paramount. Creating coherence across the system matters, and every time we shift to the newest shiny “thing” it moves us a bit farther from ensuring our foundation is strong. Our students deserve a school district that builds with intentionality and purpose, staying the course long enough for great “things” to take root and flourish.

Resources for teachers: Finally, we must think outside of the box regarding how we support the whole teacher. What if we leveraged some of our school facilities to create affordable housing for our educators? Today, fewer than 50% of our educators live in the Atlanta city limits. Teachers are more than educators; they are anchors who help strengthen our neighborhoods. What if we galvanized resources to ensure teachers had access to health clinics, including mental health resources, fitness facilities and prescriptions for free or at significantly reduced rates? This list can and should continue to grow as we consider the impact our teachers will have on the future of our children and community. We must honor our teachers’ humanity and prioritize their well-being as the foundation of support.

I believe APS is poised to be the best place to teach by committing to supporting educators holistically. Expecting anything less would not fulfill the expectations and work of those who laid the foundation for Atlanta’s public school system and would not position our children to reach their fullest potential.

Let’s get to work.

Bryan Johnson is the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.